Londoners Reveal Bikini-Clad Mayoral Blimp After He Approved Anti-Trump Balloon

In mid-July, residents of London were given the OK by Mayor Sadiq Khan to fly an anti-Trump blimp over the city during President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K.

The giant balloon depicting Trump as a screaming orange baby with a phone was funded by an online campaign with the goal to show the president of the United States “that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him.”

The fundraiser raised over $40,000 according to the Crowdfunder website at the time of publication. The fundraiser has not ended yet, as the “stupendous success” of the London protest has convinced organizers to put together a “Trump Baby World Tour” that will “follow the US President around the world on his overseas itinerary, trolling Trump from the skies as a constant reminder of how the world sees his grotesque presidency.”

The nearly 20-foot-tall balloon did fly as promised in July with Trump protesters marching below, and many onlookers captured the London skyline “dominated” by Baby Trump.

The London skyline dominated by the giant #TrumpBabyBlimp pic.twitter.com/P0j1npmo6o — Ian Bond (@IanBondLaw) July 13, 2018

Shortly after the fundraiser for the Baby Trump balloon was approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a second political balloon fundraiser was started, this time for a blimp depicting the mayor himself.

“In light of the Donald Trump ‘Baby Trump’ balloon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let’s get a ‘baby Khan’ one and see if free speech applies to all,” the fundraiser said.

According to the BBC, the balloon was ultimately approved by city hall to fly and will make its debut over Parliament Square on Sept. 1.

More than $75,000 was raised for the Sadiq Khan balloon, Fox News reported, with the intent to vote Khan out of office in light of increasing crime in London.

“Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime skyrocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don’t feel safe and they aren’t safe. […] Khan out,” the fundraiser says.

The blimp features the mayor dressed in a yellow bikini — a nod to his ban of a 2016 “negative body image” advertisement displaying a woman in a yellow bikini.

This Sadiq Khan balloon will fly over Parliament square in London on Saturday. It's a protest by people who say crime in London has "skyrocketed" since Sadiq became Mayor. "I don't really think yellow's my colour," says Sadiq. pic.twitter.com/XpCeYMvpMH — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) August 30, 2018

In response to the design of the balloon, Kahn said: “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so. I don’t really think yellow’s my color though.”

The fundraiser added that if extra funding is received, it will be used to continue the campaign to remove the mayor from office and to fight for freedom of speech.

