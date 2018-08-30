Man Dressed as Woman Arrested for Filming Victim in Ladies’ Bathroom

A Texas man has been arrested in South Carolina after dressing in a wig and women’s clothing and taking a video of a woman inside a convenience store bathroom Sunday.

The woman knocked on a stall in the bathroom and heard a male voice respond.

But after looking down to see “female shoes” under the stall, she didn’t think anything more of it.

But moments later, the woman noticed a cell phone camera pointed towards her under the stall divider.

She immediately ran out of the bathroom and called the police.

According to FOX Carolina, two witnesses saw a man dressed in women’s clothing leave the restroom and the store shortly afterwards.

Police soon caught the man, identified as 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Hallett of Levelland, Texas, not far from the store.

Hallet was still wearing the wig and female clothing. He was charged with voyeurism when police found a video of the woman on his phone, The New York Post reported.

Another video went viral this month after a Salt Lake City, Utah, mother caught a man trying to record her 12-year-old daughter changing in a Rue 21 dressing room.

Several people in the store noticed the man acting strangely and recording the girl from the adjacent stall.

The young girl’s mother went to get her daughter a different item, and upon returning immediately noticed the man trying to grab her daughter under the stall.

The livid mother began recording on her own phone while she chased the man out of the store and into the parking lot.

“This right here is what a predator looks like,” the mother says in the viral video. “I caught this guy underneath my daughter’s stall while she was changing.”

“Thankfully I got him,” she continued. “Not today buddy, not today. I’m going to make sure your face gets out so that you’re not in any more stalls looking under little girls dressing.”

The man, identified as Jorge Leon-Alfaro, 36, was arrested after police spoke with witnesses.

