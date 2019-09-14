Sheriff Fed Up After Man Is Caught Punching Dog: 'I'll Keep Throwing These Abusers into Jail'

Animals may not have the exact same rights as people, but it’s still shocking and disheartening to see them hurt — especially when it’s done with malice.

But that’s what happened in Florida recently, where a man was caught on video supposedly kicking and punching a dog.

Now, a frustrated sheriff is speaking out and pledging to make life very difficult for animal abusers.

“On Sunday, September 8, 2019, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a video depicting a male physically abusing a dog,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Sunday.

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a video depicting a male physically abusing a dog in the area of Hannah Ave South and 17th Street SW in Lehigh Acres. The abuse was… https://t.co/DrHtLHyCAC — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) September 9, 2019

“The abuse was captured by way of Ring video,” the agency said, referring to the recording doorbell system.

“The male in the video appeared to pin the dog to the ground and deliver three closed-fisted blows to the canine,” the police added.

Luckily, deputies were able to determine the location of the video, which had been posted online.

They tracked down a 28-year-old suspect named Joshua Schlotmann and arrested him on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

“The dog, ‘Thanos,’ was removed by Lee County Domestic Animal Services and remains in their care,” authorities added on social media.

For his part, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had strong words for anyone who intentionally harms animals.

“Not here. Not now. Not ever,” he declared. “I’ll keep throwing these abusers into jail until they get the message that I won’t stand for it!”

In May, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office came across another abused dog, this time wandering the streets with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape.

According to WFOR, the dog was near death, but deputies were able to save it and track down its abuser.

Sheriff Marceno also said the terrible abuse of animals often leads to other crimes of abuse.

“Over 70 percent of the people who abuse animals will eventually abuse a human being,” Marceno said. “If you hurt an animal in this county you will go to jail.”

The dog, later named Chance, was adopted by the sheriff’s office and became a mascot for the police department. He was deputized in March, and now serves the Sheriff Office’s Community Relations Bureau as a Pets on Patrol “spokesdog.”

