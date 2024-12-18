Longtime CNN Personality Set to Depart Network

In what’s becoming an oddly reoccurring theme, another high-profile name is departing CNN.

This time around, Deadline reported, the beleaguered network has confirmed the departure of longtime contributor Gloria Borger.

The network’s senior political analyst will be departing after first joining CNN in 2007.

After being a national correspondent for CBS News, Borger joined the network and quickly rose up the ranks.

Like most of CNN, Borger’s profile grew during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in 2016, as she quickly established herself as one of the more critical voices when it came to the former-and-future president.

Borger’s departure appears financially motivated.

“CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson has been in the midst of a new strategic focus on the network’s digital efforts amid leaner budgets,” Deadline reported.

As the network continues to grapple with hemorrhaging viewers, two curious phenomena have arisen at CNN.

The first, as mentioned above, is a steady shedding of veteran names for a wide variety of reasons, though it appears finances are the primary motivator.

Just recently, notable names like Alisyn Camerota and Chris Wallace have left the network.

Some names weren’t quite as well known, but even 20-year contributor and anchor Suzanne Malveaux left the company within the past two years.

Some other notable names, like Brian Stelter, were fired and brought back, while others, like, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, have left the network under more auspicious circumstances.

And in an ironic twist, Borger’s departure was first reported by Status news, which is run by yet another former CNN employee in Oliver Darcy.

Point being, whether it’s the declining ratings or some other issue, CNN has seen a lot of big name turnovers. Compare that to the ratings gold standard of cable news networks; Fox News has really only seen one major name leave under a cloud, and that’s Tucker Carlson.

As to the other peculiar phenomena, CNN has given a much bigger pulpit to an honest-to-goodness conservative in Scott Jennings.

Many have criticized the network of being far too left-leaning and anti-Trump.

Jennings is neither, and he also isn’t some token ideological representative that network executives can point to as bipartisanship. Jennings brings the heat on CNN.

And yet, not even Jennings’ emergence seems to be enough to turn the tides at CNN, as Borger’s departure attests to.

