This is going to come to a head eventually.

The NFL is — by far and away — the most popular sport in North America.

It is also — by far and away — the most expensive sport to consume in America.

YouTube is making Sunday Ticket available via the Apple App Store where it will cost $679.99 annually and $739.99 if you want to bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone. The Varsity:https://t.co/IW1p20xKSr — John Ourand (@Ourand_Puck) August 20, 2024

As Puck News reporter John Ourand called out, the NFL’s premium streaming package, “Sunday Ticket,” will cost people a cool $679.99 on Apple and an even more eye-watering $739.99 if they want the special “NFL RedZone” package.

(One could argue that pricing like this has proliferated the existence of illegal sports streaming sites.)

For the unaware, that extra $60 for “NFL RedZone” will get you a special, commercial-free viewing experience on Sundays.

Instead of the traditional viewing experience centered on a single game — commercials and all — “NFL RedZone” hops from game-to-game, big moment-to-big moment.

It’s perfect viewing for the more gambling or fantasy football-focused NFL viewers.

But for others?

It’s a pain, as one relatively small X account alluded to.

My hottest take about the NFL is that Red Zone sucks and is a complete waste of money. You’re basically just watching highlights for a few hours. In a time where social media is so quick, it’s completely useless. — Maryland Sports Report (@410sportsreport) August 20, 2024

“My hottest take about the NFL is that Red Zone sucks and is a complete waste of money,” the Maryland Sports Report account posted. “You’re basically just watching highlights for a few hours.

“In a time where social media is so quick, it’s completely useless.”

The post, which came from a modest account with just a tick over 1,000 followers and no blue checkmark, still reached over 10,000 likes and over a thousand re-posts, making it a viral hit.

That virality caught the eye of “NFL RedZone” host Scott Hanson, who had some choice words for the Maryland sports fan account.

My hottest take is that you posted this for attention… not because you actually thought it through & believe it. But hey – if you actually *do* believe it – no worries. Enjoy the commercials and standing in the huddle shots & 9 additional looks at a replay when 1 is… — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) August 21, 2024

“My hottest take is that you posted this for attention… not because you actually thought it through & believe it,” Hanson retorted. “But hey — if you actually *do* believe it — no worries. Enjoy the commercials and standing in the huddle shots & 9 additional looks at a replay when 1 is conclusive and … oh dear, I’ve run out of characters.”

“I’m very hesitant to do this,” Hanson said in a follow-up post. “A) because it could come across as mean. B) because it actually feeds into attention. If he wants to watch 1 game — that’s his prerogative.

“But just know: his future NFL hot takes are based on… …wait for it… watching 1 game.”

Hanson, who does list “Christian” as the very first thing in his X bio, did offer an olive branch eventually.

I wish no ill towards you, @410sportsreport Truly. You voiced your opinion.

I voiced mine.

I’m cool to leave it at that if you are. (I recognize this might be more than you bargained for.) I don’t think you’re a bad dude. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) August 21, 2024

“I wish no ill towards you, @410sportsreport,” Hanson posted. “Truly. You voiced your opinion. I voiced mine. I’m cool to leave it at that if you are. (I recognize this might be more than you bargained for.)

“I don’t think you’re a bad dude.”

“Bad dude” or not, Hanson’s quarrel with NFL fans like this X user will likely only get louder and more frequent if the NFL doesn’t do something about its outlandish pricing and greed.

The NFL regular season kicks off on Sept. 5, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.

