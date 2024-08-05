Share
Sports
News

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Gets Contract Update from Team After Backlash Over Speech About Women

 By Michael Austin  August 5, 2024 at 3:24pm
Share

Left-wing feminist critics of 29-year-old NFL kicker Harrison Butker won’t be too happy to hear about his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Butker and the Cheifs agreed to terms adding four more years and $25.6 million on top of his current contract, with $17.8 million of guaranteed money included, according to the NFL.

The deal makes Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL at $6.4 million per year.

Butker has become a valuable member of the Chief’s roster since joining in 2017.

He’s contributed to many important victories, including a record-setting 57-yard field goal to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Trending:
NFL Star Issues Scathing Rebuke of Simone Biles' Podium Behavior: 'Literally Disgusting'

But not everyone is a fan of Butker.

In fact, due to his traditional view of marriage and gender roles, many left-wing voices have sought to have him canceled and kicked off the team.

Butker’s views were brought to the forefront during a speech he gave at Benedictine College, a Catholic university, in May.



“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” he said.

Do you like Harrison Butker?

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

The Catholic audience was certainly pleased with Butker’s words and could be heard clapping enthusiastically after he was finished.

But not everyone was quite so enthused.

Related:
NFL Star Issues Scathing Rebuke of Simone Biles' Podium Behavior: 'Literally Disgusting'

One local journalist’s Op-Ed called for Butker to be fired over his Christian views and to be replaced by a woman in the kicker’s spot.

The NFL quickly came out and condemned Butker’s opinion, with one spokesperson saying, “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

During the 2024 ESPY Awards, Tennis star Serena Williams made a point to attack Butker, joking women’s sports “don’t need” or want him as a viewer.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Gets Contract Update from Team After Backlash Over Speech About Women
International Boxing Association Sets Record Straight on Fighters at Center of Gender Controversy, Blames Olympic Officials
Entitled Billionairess Gets Face Full of Justice After Bullying Kind Stranger
Escaped Felon Screams as K-9 Sniffs Him Out and Clamps Down: 'You Can Run, But You Can't Hide'
Watch: Chick-fil-A Employee Uses His Karate Training to Fight Off Armed Robber
See more...

Conversation