Share
Lifestyle
Kentucky Humane Society shelter veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley examines a pup found taped inside a cardboard box and abandoned on shelter property.
Kentucky Humane Society shelter veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley examines a pup found taped inside a cardboard box and abandoned on shelter property. (Kentucky Humane Society / Facebook screen shot)

Look: Animal Shelter Staff Finds Box Abandoned Outside, Discovers Heartbreaking Message

 By Amanda Thomason  September 24, 2021 at 1:11pm
Share

It’s not uncommon for rescues to acquire animals that have been neglected or abused. It takes a lot of time, money and energy to nurse those animals back to health so they can have a chance at their happily-ever-afters.

But when the neglect is so extreme that there are layers of serious conditions, it takes more than hard work and love to bring them back: It takes a miracle.

One pup who could really use a miracle right now is Liam, a young dog whose exact age has been difficult to determine because he’s in such bad condition.

Liam was discovered on the morning of Sept. 17 outside the Kentucky Humane Society.

“On the morning of Friday, Sept. 17, Kentucky Humane Society staff member Warren went out to the recycle bin and found a cardboard box with ‘FOUND HELP ME’ written on it,” the KHS shared in a Facebook post on Sept. 20. “The box was taped shut and had air holes punched into it. Warren opened the box to find something that brought even our most seasoned team members to tears: an emaciated and miserable looking animal was staring up at them.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Sounds Like Bumbling Fool in Front of UN, Embarrasses US on World Stage

WARNING: The following Facebook posts display graphic images of animal neglect.



“The young dog’s inflamed skin was raw and swollen from infection, he was missing almost all of his fur, and he was bloody from the sores that covered his thin body. He was so weak from demodectic mange and malnutrition that he could not even stand on his own.”

The shelter also said that security cameras recorded a man dumping the puppy next to the bins shortly after midnight, but they gave no further information.

The shelter’s staff immediately tended to the sickly dog, finding that his state was so poor that “his immune system is shot,” causing even the smallest problems to become potentially life-threatening.

Not only did the pup — which they named Liam, Irish for “guardian” — have a bad case of mange, malnutrition and a skin infection, but he tested positive for parvovirus, which often proves fatal for puppies.

“Our team rushed him to a veterinary hospital, where he is receiving round-the-clock emergency care in their quarantine ward,” KHS posted on Tuesday. “Parvo is an extremely serious and highly transmissible virus that attacks unvaccinated dogs. Symptoms include vomiting and severe diarrhea. Parvo causes intestinal damage, resulting in severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, and it can lead to a septicemia, a deadly blood infection.”

No one knew if Liam would make it, so compromised as he already was.

On Wednesday, Liam was still in critical condition, receiving round-the-clock care and medications. By Thursday, he was still alive and had stopped throwing up, but his skin was hurting him so much he was sleeping standing up.

Related:
K9 Fighting for Life After Being Shot Several Times in Line of Duty

Vets gave him more pain meds and continue to monitor his process.



“Please continue to keep this little guy in your thoughts and prayers,” the humane society wrote. “He needs all the positivity we can give!”

Hundreds of people have been following along since the first post, hoping and praying that the little dog in such rough shape pulls through so he can get his second chance at life.

The humane society is also using the opportunity to urge all owners to make sure their dogs — especially puppies — are vaccinated against parvo.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Look: Animal Shelter Staff Finds Box Abandoned Outside, Discovers Heartbreaking Message
Watch: Police Officers Make Heroic Rescue of Suicidal Man on Bridge
K9 Fighting for Life After Being Shot Several Times in Line of Duty
Alligator-Wrestling Doctor Convicted in Nasty Fraud Scheme: The Jaw-Dropping Numbers
'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Evacuated as 'Dangerous' Situation Arises
See more...

Conversation