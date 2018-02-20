A Look Back at CNN and MSNBC’s Giddy Coverage of the Russian-Sponsored Anti-Trump Rally

CNN and MSNBC gave extensive and very favorable coverage to an anti-Trump rally that was allegedly organized by Russia following Donald Trump’s upset win in November 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals on charges of conspiring to defraud the United States.

Among the revelations in the indictments is that the Russians organized rallies “to sow discord in the American political system,” Fox News reported.

“After the election, the defendants allegedly staged rallies to support the president-elect while simultaneously staging rallies to protest his election,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a Friday news conference.

Two of those rallies took place in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12 — less than a week following the election — and both CNN and MSNBC gave full-throated coverage to the event titled, “Trump is NOT my President.”

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

The Media Research Center’s NewsBusters compiled some of the coverage by both networks.

CNN’s Brynn Gingras enthusiastically reported from the streets among the protesters, “It is the most organized protest that I’ve seen here in New York City.”

Around mid-afternoon, Gringas marveled at the crowd size, saying she had been “texting with the person, a 20-year-old college student here in New York City who organized this protest. I’ve been texting with him, and I asked, ‘Are you impressed with the size,’ and he says ‘It’s amazing what the collective voices can spread.’”

Do you think CNN and MSNBC have covered Trump fairly? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Likewise, MSNBC’s Morgan Radford stated, “I have to say that I’ve covered quite a few protests from the Black Lives Matter protests and this is something different. This is something unique. The energy here is electric.”

She reported a crowd of hundreds, which gathered at Union Square Park, had grown to thousands. “We’re shutting down 5th Avenue heading straight to Trump Tower,” Radford exclaimed.

The correspondent spoke of hearing chants of Trump being “racist, sexist, anti-gay,” as well as the phrase, “We reject the president-elect.”

According to NBC News, there were approximately 25,000 protesters on hand, based on New York City Police Department estimates.

RELATED: Don’t Tell the Left, But Knives Are Used in Far More Murders Than Rifles in the US

Rallies were also held in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Miami, and Birmingham, Alabama, among other places.

Fox News reported that among those attending the New York City rally was liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.

On Nov. 12, Moore tweeted a picture from the event with some of the protesters. The photo’s caption read, “At today’s Trump Tower protest. He wouldn’t come down.”

At today’s Trump Tower protest. He wouldn’t come down. Here’s my Facebook Live coverage: https://t.co/FzxOyljoK5 pic.twitter.com/PxjoALcyn8 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 13, 2016

He also posted a Facebook Live video from the protest.

Last year, Moore called on Trump to step down, writing, “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on: TRUMP COLLUDING WITH THE RUSSIANS TO THROW THE ELECTION TO HIM.”

The documentarian argued that Trump was elected by fraud and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions must immediately appoint a special counsel to investigate these “potentially treasonous acts.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.