President Donald Trump took to social media late Wednesday to comment after Louisville, Kentucky, was plunged into chaos.

After a Louisville grand jury decided Wednesday not to directly charge three police officers with the death of Breonna Taylor on March 13 during the service of a warrant in her home, demonstrators took to the streets.

Shortly after nightfall, two Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers were shot.

President Trump initially took to Twitter to offer prayers for the officers and offer the city the resources of the federal government.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

But as the chaos continued, Trump again took to twitter.

“LAW & ORDER!” Trump wrote, as he has done throughout the past four months as the country has watched cities become overrun by rioters.

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

By contrast, messaging from Trump’s opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, was much different.

“We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American,” Biden’s account tweeted.

We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American. https://t.co/KJU21tQq4B — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2020

Biden’s account later commented on the police shootings:

Even amidst the profound grief & anger today’s decision generated, violence is never & can never be the answer. Those who engage in it must be held accountable. Jill & I are keeping the officers shot tonight in Louisville in our prayers. We wish them both a swift & full recovery. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2020

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that before the city’s curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., gatherings downtown were deemed unlawful when fires were set by rioters.

The officers were shot shortly thereafter.

Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear took to social media to portray demonstrations in the city as “nonviolent” before the officers were shot.

“There will be many times over the coming days where there will be an opportunity to be heard, and so many people are listening right now,” he said as he pleaded with rioters to go home.

A message from Governor Beshear on events tonight in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/XK8FZSXy8D — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2020

Democratic Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also took to social media after the two police officers were shot during rioting to ask demonstrators to come back Thursday to “peacefully protest.”

Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn’t get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city. pic.twitter.com/fDTZkjIROj — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 24, 2020

Some of the chaos in the city was documented online.

Louisville: An unlawful assembly has just been called after a fire was lit on a justice building pic.twitter.com/lV57nHsJhp — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 23, 2020

Man @lmpd is not messing around. They released video of “protesters” causing damage to a business already. Police intervened and 13 were arrested. 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/VvoKcCVXHr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 24, 2020

Audio got cut off last tweet pic.twitter.com/1Ld60sslnY — No Name (@tr00p3rr) September 24, 2020

The city, which has a majority Democratic city council, in addition to a Democratic mayor, experienced looting and other property crimes.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that 127 arrests were made in the city from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

