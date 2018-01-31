The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

By Randy DeSoto
January 31, 2018 at 3:53pm

Print

Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez called President Donald Trump “explicitly racist” on Tuesday night after leaving before the chief executive finished his first State of the Union address.

In a statement released shortly after Trump completed his remarks, Gutierrez said, “I was hoping to get through my life without having to witness an outwardly, explicitly racist American President, but my luck ran out.”

The representative could be seen heading out of the president’s address near its conclusion, as Republican members of Congress were chanting “U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A. …”

Some Democrat lawmakers patted him on the back as he left.

TRENDING: These Are The 15 Guests Donald Trump Is Bringing with Him to The State of the Union

The timing of his departure caused social media to light up with speculation that the Republicans’ outward expression of patriotism was too much for the Democrat to bear.

Gutierrez’s spokesman later told reporters that the chanting and the congressman leaving were not connected: he was trying to get out of the chamber early to participate in a Univision interview.

Do you think it was appropriate for Gutierrez to leave Trump’s speech early?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In his statement hammering Trump, Gutierrez recounted that he was born in 1953 when “separate but equal” was still the law of the land in the U.S.

RELATED: GOP Candidate: Anger Over Rampant Voter Fraud Could Pave Way for Republican Victory in California

“I am proud of the progress the United States has made as a nation on issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities, and many other areas where we have advanced,”  he said but believes Trump is reversing gains made.

The Illinoisan cited the president’s alleged “s—hole” nations remarks and the federal government’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last fall.

“I was hoping for some sort of apology on Puerto Rico, but I heard nothing,” said Gutierrez, who is of Puerto Rican descent and lived there during his high school years.

“Puerto Rico is a metaphor for how this President sees all Latinos and people of color: he does not see us as his equals and he does not see us as fellow human beings,” the congressman claimed.

“If you look at how the President has treated Puerto Rico, you have to conclude that he just doesn’t care and probably thinks of Puerto Rico as just another sh–hole country,” Gutierrez stated.

The liberal Democrat apparently could not resist poking fun at Trump regarding the ongoing Russia investigation.

“Even though I disagreed with almost everything he said, for Trump, the speech was clear and well-delivered,” Gutierrez said. “Whoever translated it for him from Russian did a good job.”

First elected to Congress in 1992, the 64-year-old announced in November that he plans to retire at the end of his current term.

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, dismissed the notion on Wednesday that Trump is racist.

“President Trump is not a racist. I know that for sure,” she told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto.

King added, “He wants all of America, regardless of skin color, to be better. That is definitely not racist.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Democrats, Donald Trump, Racism, State of the Union

By: Randy DeSoto on January 31, 2018 at 3:53pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Nikki Haley Erupts on Twitter Over Anti-Trump Fest at Grammys

Joe Setyon

Bruno_Mars_

Anti-Trump Grammys Lowest-Rated in Television History?

Joe Setyon

After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

Recently Posted