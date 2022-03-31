A wave of deadly terrorist attacks has hit Israel over the last week.

On Tuesday, March 29, five people were murdered by a Palestinian shooter. What happened after the killing added a creepy conclusion to the event.

In Beirut, Lebanon, supporters of Hezbollah celebrated in the streets, waving flags and handing out candy to passing cars.

As reported by CNN, Tuesday’s terrorist killings happened in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak. The city has a large ultra-orthodox Jewish population.

The attacker, Dia Hamarsheh, was armed with an assault rifle. He was killed by police.

A YouTube video captured part of the shooting spree and its deadly consequences.

WARNING: This video contains graphic imagery that some viewers will find offensive.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed faction of the Palestinian Fatah movement, claimed credit for the assault. They were reacting to the Negev summit, where representatives from four Arab countries met with the United States.

Two of the casualties were Ukrainians. Israeli media reported these two men were not refugees from the ongoing Russian invasion but had entered Israel before the conflict started. Their names were not provided.

According to the BBC, another victim, Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel, was killed while protecting his baby. The child was unharmed.

Other fatalities were Yaakov Shalom, a father of five, and Arab Israeli policeman Amir Khoury, who died while confronting the terrorist.

What is truly offensive is the joyful reaction of Hezbollah to such random, cruel violence.

The Jerusalem Post reported that not only were the terrorist sympathizers passing out sweets, they were sharing celebratory video and emojis on social media and festooning pictures of the murderer with flowers.

The Post rightfully denounces these actions as hate crimes, not some kind of revolutionary action.

The terrorist group Hezbollah has increased its activities in recent months. In October 2021, they threatened Christians with civil war in Lebanon.

In August 2021, Hezbollah claimed credit for firing rockets into Israel from Lebanon.

The ramping up of terrorist violence could be another result of the Biden administration’s reputation for weakness abroad.

Biden’s policies may bring the trouble here to the United States. Unvetted persons are pouring through our southern border, including illegal immigrants from war-torn places like Syria and Afghanistan. A terrorist could easily make it through to cause havoc.

If there is a deadly attack in America, Hezbollah will no doubt be celebrating again.

