Illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Syria were reportedly apprehended Wednesday crossing the Rio Grande River across the southern border of the U.S. into Texas as Border Patrol continues to encounter migrants from a growing number of nations.

The exclusive report by retired Border Patrol agent Randy Clark was released Thursday on Breitbart.

Four of the individuals among a group of seven people reportedly apprehended Wednesday identified themselves as citizens of Afghanistan, according to a Customs and Border Protection source.

Four of the individuals among a group of seven people reportedly apprehended Wednesday identified themselves as citizens of Afghanistan

Two additional individuals were reportedly from India, while another was said to be a citizen of Pakistan.

Later the same day, the Del Rio Sector Border Patrol reportedly apprehended five more “significant interest migrants,” including four Syrian citizens.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security released an updated National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

The bulletin did not directly mention border crossings along the southern border.

However, the update did note that “foreign terrorist organizations and [domestic violent extremists] continue to attempt to inspire potential followers to conduct attacks in the United States, including by exploiting recent events in Afghanistan.”

“As of November 10, 2021, DHS is not aware of an imminent and credible threat to a specific location in the United States.”

Concerns regarding migrants crossing the southern border continue to grow as the numbers have surged during President Joe Biden’s term in office.

An alarming 192,001 “land border encounters” were recorded by Customs and Border Protection in September. The number did not include migrants who alluded apprehension.

More than 1.7 million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border over the past year.

In addition to the large number of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. in recent months, Biden authorized the entry of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees to live on U.S. military bases when the military departed Afghanistan at the end of August.

As of late October, more than 53,000 Afghans reportedly remained on eight American military bases. Nearly 6,700 additional Afghans have resettled within the U.S., according to an Oct. 25 Stars and Stripes report.

“Approximately 3,000 Afghans remain on U.S. military bases in the Middle East and another 463 are at U.S. bases in Europe, Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon,” the report said.

“Those evacuees are undergoing security screenings before they are taken to the U.S. to wait out their visa process.”

