Share
News
Migrants hold hands as they cross the border between the U.S. and Mexico at the Rio Grande river, on their way to enter El Paso, Texas, on May 20, 2019, as taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Migrants hold hands as they cross the border between the U.S. and Mexico at the Rio Grande river, on their way to enter El Paso, Texas, on May 20, 2019, as taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Report: Border Patrol Arrests Afghans, Syrians and Other 'Significant Interest Migrants' Crossing Southern Border Into Texas

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 11, 2021 at 1:11pm
Share

Illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Syria were reportedly apprehended Wednesday crossing the Rio Grande River across the southern border of the U.S. into Texas as Border Patrol continues to encounter migrants from a growing number of nations.

The exclusive report by retired Border Patrol agent Randy Clark was released Thursday on Breitbart.

Four of the individuals among a group of seven people reportedly apprehended Wednesday identified themselves as citizens of Afghanistan, according to a Customs and Border Protection source.

Trending:
Gun Baldwin Used When He Accidentally Killed Worker Was Supplied by Mysterious 'Armorer Mentor': Report

Two additional individuals were reportedly from India, while another was said to be a citizen of Pakistan.

Later the same day, the Del Rio Sector Border Patrol reportedly apprehended five more “significant interest migrants,” including four Syrian citizens.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security released an updated National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

The bulletin did not directly mention border crossings along the southern border.

Should more National Guard troops be sent to the southern border?

However, the update did note that “foreign terrorist organizations and [domestic violent extremists] continue to attempt to inspire potential followers to conduct attacks in the United States, including by exploiting recent events in Afghanistan.”

“As of November 10, 2021, DHS is not aware of an imminent and credible threat to a specific location in the United States.”

Concerns regarding migrants crossing the southern border continue to grow as the numbers have surged during President Joe Biden’s term in office.

An alarming 192,001 “land border encounters” were recorded by Customs and Border Protection in September. The number did not include migrants who alluded apprehension.

More than 1.7 million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border over the past year.

Related:
Human Smugglers Ferry Illegal Immigrants to National Guard in Coordinated Effort Captured on Video

In addition to the large number of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. in recent months, Biden authorized the entry of tens of thousands of Afghan refugees to live on U.S. military bases when the military departed Afghanistan at the end of August.

As of late October, more than 53,000 Afghans reportedly remained on eight American military bases. Nearly 6,700 additional Afghans have resettled within the U.S., according to an Oct. 25 Stars and Stripes report.

“Approximately 3,000 Afghans remain on U.S. military bases in the Middle East and another 463 are at U.S. bases in Europe, Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon,” the report said.

“Those evacuees are undergoing security screenings before they are taken to the U.S. to wait out their visa process.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Report: Border Patrol Arrests Afghans, Syrians and Other 'Significant Interest Migrants' Crossing Southern Border Into Texas
Watch: Trump Delivers Special Veterans Day Message to Servicemen and Women
GOP Senator Rips Biden Over Rittenhouse Comment, Says Dems Continue to Revert to Name-Calling
Prosecutorial Misconduct: Rittenhouse Could Walk After Prosecution Grossly Mishandles Questioning
Rittenhouse Judge Blasts Prosecution, Says They Made 'Grave Constitutional Violation'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.