Maine Murder Suspect Posts Emotional Video Angry at 'Christians' Just 24 Hours Before Brutal Killings

A Maine man who has been charged with four murders, including the death of his parents, reportedly posted an emotional video to social media shortly before the killings.

Joseph Eaton, 34, is accused of killing his mother, Cynthia Eaton, 62, her husband, David Eaton, 66, and two friends of the couple, Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, according to Fox News.

According to The Associated Press, Eaton had been released four days before the shootings from Maine Correctional Center, where he had completed a sentence on a conviction for aggravated assault.

On the day before the killings, according to a Twitter post from the conservative news site The Maine Wire, Eaton posted a video to Facebook in which he cried as he spoke.

“I’m probably going to get emotional just talking about it,” he said. “But a lot of people look at you and think ‘oh well there’s just another, you know, f— up, just another guy that can’t get his stuff together, treats people like s—‘ and then they turn around and claim to be Christian.”

The Maine Wire has discovered an emotional video Bowdoin shooting suspect Joseph Eaton posted to Facebook less than 24 hours before he allegedly shot and killed four people. pic.twitter.com/1sBuolOoIR — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) April 19, 2023

Eaton did not refer to specific incidents as he became highly emotional.

“And you can’t forgive somebody or understand what they go through. You can’t give someone a second chance, but you say you’re Christian. How does that make sense? Why can’t you just try to get to take it slow, try to get to know the person again? What good’s it do to hate somebody? You know, it destroys you,” he said.

“It’s not the way things were supposed to be done, it’s not the way we were made,” he said.

Eaton asked for forgiveness.

“Just need to try to forgive me for the things I did. I’ve been dealing with trauma for a long time on things I don’t talk to people about – being molested and stuff, you know, it destroys somebody,” he said. “You know, I know I’m good for my kids. I just wish somebody would forgive me, you know. Some people, I don’t get it.”

According to a probable cause affidavit posted by The Maine Wire, Lisa Shea, Joseph Eaton’s aunt, entered the house on Tuesday and found one of the victims.

According to the affidavit, Shea said said “several firearms” were visible, “there were bullet holes everywhere” and drag marks that apparently showed that victims had been taken to other parts of the house.

The affidavit said when police entered, an unsigned note said someone had been molested and there was nothing that could be done about it. The note talked of someone being freed of pain and that the writer wanted a new life. The note was not addressed to any individual, the affidavit states.

Eaton was later found about 25 miles away on Interstate 295, according to Fox News. At that point, he was firing a weapon at traffic.

Three people were wounded, one critically, according to The Associated Press.

Police said Eaton confessed to all the shootings, the AP reported.

