Two years after the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, there are still more questions surrounding the case than answers. A new report is now casting serious doubt on the integrity of the jail he was held in.

According to The Associated Press, the United States Bureau of Prisons is shutting down the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York, due to “lax security” and “crumbling infrastructure.”

“In an effort to address the issues at MCC NY as quickly and efficiently as possible, the Department has decided to close the MCC, at least temporarily, until those issues have been resolved,” the Justice Department said.

The AP detailed the jail’s many problems, all of which are rather disturbing. Water leaks have reportedly gotten so bad that they are threatening the structural integrity of the building.

Inmates said they were forced to share toilets and sinks leaking human excrement, and mice, rats and roaches infested the facility.

In the past, the jail held high-profile criminals including Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff and infamous drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán.

As of now, the jail holds 233 inmates. The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported most of them will be moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Epstein’s reported estranged lover and associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held.

“It’s been a long time coming addressing the infrastructure issues,” former Bureau of Prisons official Jack Donson said of the MCC closing.

“Is it coincidental with the recent publicity of the Epstein suicide and the rampant corruption in that facility? It makes sense to maybe start anew.”

As Donson said, corruption allegations have been leveled against the prison in addition to the infrastructure issues. In March 2020, MCC was locked down for a week when officials were tipped off about a possible gun smuggled into the facility.

“Investigators found a handgun and turned up other banned items, such as cellphones, narcotics and homemade weapons, sparking an ongoing probe into guard misconduct,” the AP reported.

Following those discoveries, former Attorney General William Barr created a task force to investigate possible corruption at a handful of prisons including MCC.

These findings certainly do not inspire confidence in the staff at MCC. That has direct implications in the death of Epstein.

After he was found dead in his cell in August 2019, Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging. However, many skeptics have raised the possibility of foul play in his death due to his close relationships with many powerful elites.

While most of these powerful allies have not been proven to be connected to Epstein’s crimes, it is fair to say that anyone who was involved in the scandal could have something to gain by silencing him.

The announcement of MCC’s closing comes as the Justice Department’s inspector general is still investigating lapses that led to Epstein’s death, the Daily Mail reported.

The two officers charged with keeping watch over Epstein that night already pled guilty to lying on prison records. While they claimed to be doing their jobs, they later admitted to sleeping and searching the internet instead of properly carrying out their duties.

While there has not been any definitive proof that foul play was involved, the suspicious happenings are starting to pile up. Only time will tell if the story of Epstein’s death is different than we originally thought.

