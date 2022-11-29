Major Pentagon Negligence Discovered, Could Leave US Open to Acts of War - Report

A government watchdog agency has discovered major incompetence on the part of the Pentagon that makes the United States to acts of war.

On Monday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the watchdog group Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that Pentagon has no policy in place for tracking cyber attacks on the U.S. by foreign adversaries such as Russia, China, and Iran.

According to the group, the Defense Department has been subject to 1,500 cyber attacks by foreign hackers per year from 2015 to 2021, and the Pentagon has not properly reported these attacks to leadership.

The GOA report stated, “DOD’s system for reporting all incidents often contained incomplete information and DOD could not always demonstrate that they had notified appropriate leadership of relevant critical incidents. Until DOD assigns such responsibility, DOD does not have assurance that its leadership has an accurate picture of the department’s cybersecurity posture.”

Essentially, the DOD has no proper way of tracking or preventing cyber attacks, and this is a massive threat to national security.

In 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon had classified cyber attacks by foreign adversaries as acts of war, allowing the United States to respond to cyber attacks with military force.

This is supposed to deter hostile foreign powers from carrying out cyber attacks on the United States, as the United States has historically had the most powerful military in the world. But in the last few years, the opposite seems to have happened, foreign powers seem even more emboldened to attack the United States.

The Pentagon’s unpreparedness to respond to cyber attacks speaks to a much larger issue right now: the United States is no longer the world power it once was, and the military is no longer the strong force that it once was.

Under the Biden administration especially, the incompetence of the United States military has been on display for all to see, as the military seems more concerned with woke politics than it does with winning battles.

Does Biden's woke military leave us weaker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In the past few years, the military has willingly embraced and preached the woke agenda, especially when it comes to the BLM and LGBT movements.

After the death of George Floyd, the military embraced Critical Race Theory (CRT) and began preaching it to new recruits. In 2021, the woke head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley defended this agenda in a speech to Congress.

At the same time, the military has come out in full support of the LGBT movement, with several military bases hosting drag shows and indoctrinating recruits into LGBT ideology.

There was also the infamous recruiting ad that featured Cpl. Emma Malonelord speaking about her upbringing with two lesbian women. The ad featured a lesbian wedding and a pride parade.







With all this woke nonsense taking over the military, it is no surprise that a recent Heritage Foundation report ranked the U.S. military as “weak” in the 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength.

“The U.S. military force is at significant risk of not being able to meet the demands of a single major regional conflict,” the report stated.

When the military stops focusing on the mission, they leave American warriors in a challenging position. Heritage ranked the current state of our military as WEAK in the 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength. Read why at: https://t.co/zA3cARFg5w pic.twitter.com/a2i6t2dAqY — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 18, 2022

This incompetence was on display for all the world to see last year during the disastrous military pullout from Afghanistan, a debacle that many believe encouraged Putin to invade Ukraine.

Now we see once again how the current negligence and incompetence of the U.S. military are putting lives at risk. Our enemies feel more emboldened than ever to carry out Acts of War against the United States are our allies since they realize that the US military does not have the capacity to respond that it once did.

This negligence should greatly worry Americans, as it shows that we are more vulnerable than ever to acts of war from hostile powers. Our enemies know this and they are willing to use it to their advantage.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.