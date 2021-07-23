Our adversaries in China are preparing for war. Meanwhile, the U.S. military is being transformed into a proving ground for woke leftist policies.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy is on track to complete its third aircraft carrier that could be launched as early as the end of this year, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The nonpartisan national security think tank obtained recent satellite images that revealed China’s Type 003 ship’s stunning progress.

Recent satellite imagery suggests that China’s Type 003 aircraft carrier may be ready to launch later this year. Don’t miss CSIS’ latest High Resolution Spotlight: https://t.co/3NHKp68yNC pic.twitter.com/ZPUfI1HPkW — CSIS (@CSIS) July 14, 2021

“They are moving at quite the clip,” Matthew Funaiole, a senior fellow with the China Power Project at CSIS, told Business Insider. “At this point, I would not be surprised if it ends up being put into the water sometime later this year.”

Earlier reports on the ship’s construction pointed out that this vessel will become the largest in the communist nation’s fleet and signifies a leveling up of its military capabilities.

Besides its size advantage, the aircraft launch system on the Type 003 is an upgrade from the “ski-jump” configuration on the Liaoning and Shandong carriers to the more capable “catapult assisted takeoff but arrested recovery” system.

This will allow the Type 003 to launch “fixed-wing aircraft with heavier payloads and more fuel, as well as larger aircraft that have a lower thrust-to-weight ratio” than its other vessels.

This new aircraft carrier is part of a larger trend that has U.S. Navy brass concerned about the nation beefing up its fleets and modernizing its anti-aircraft missile capabilities, CNN reported.

The report attempted to downplay the offensive capabilities of the CPLA Navy, but it is clear the edge it’s gaining in defense can translate into more long-range, offensive endeavors as well– a complete reversal of its capabilities decades ago.

“By 2049 China aims to have a global military that’s able to fight and win wars and project power globally,” Meia Nouwens, senior fellow for Chinese defense policy at another think tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the network.

Besides having the technology, it appears the nation has the will to fight as the words of Chinese President Xi Jinping reveal how formidable it would be as a military opponent not afraid of bloody conflict.

“The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Xi recently said at the nation’s centennial celebration for the Chinese Communist Party earlier this month.

The people of China are similarly being groomed for war. The government is masculinizing its boys while decades of China’s One-Child Policy and the culture’s value for male children have created a system where marriage is an ever-vanishing prospect for some 34 million men — making them an ideal population of unattached, frustrated young warriors.

Yet, as the Chinese government continues piecing together a massive war machine, President Joe Biden’s military has been busy hosting drag shows and drag queen story hours for children of those stationed at the Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Instead of military training exercises to get our boys combat-ready, sailors in the U.S. Navy have been undergoing diversity training to ensure everyone’s feelings are protected.

Our military is no longer looking for “a few good men” to fill its ranks; instead, it’s recruiting people like Emma, a sorority girl with two moms looking for a little adventure.

Then there are the efforts to turn combat — long understood by generations of grateful women to be the sole domain of men — into a woman’s job.

This comes in the form of maternity flight suits for pregnant airmen and the renewed push by the Senate Armed Services Committee to require women to register for the draft, according to The Hill.

(Women are uniquely capable of achieving many great things, but the hellish gauntlet of combat used to be left to the strong men instead of pregnant mothers.)

These abominations that are a threat to national security became a problem when, at some point, leftists realized that the military is the perfect place for social engineering.

The men and women who enlist have to submit to whatever their superiors impose on them, so the enlisted have become guinea pigs for the left to try out its ridiculous policies that others with free reign wouldn’t stand for.

But while they freely experiment with their woke new world and feminize the U.S. military from the inside out, China is positioning itself as the next great military threat to the world.

It’s also building its economy in the hopes of overtaking the U.S. for global financial dominance. It’s initiating cyberattacks against America that go unanswered. And it’s also buying up our farmland at alarming rates — a move which could turn our food supply over to the control of the unfriendly communist nation.

Still, the Biden administration is going full force in gutting the values and principles that are part of a proven formula for turning ordinary young people into courageous warriors — something the Chinese still aren’t afraid to do.

The threat that China poses could still easily be neutralized by the American armed forces at this moment, but how much longer will that be the case?

China is building equipment for world domination and preparing its glut of young men to fight a brutal war — meanwhile, Biden’s military is hosting drag shows and preparing college girls to express good woke opinions at their coffee klatches.

