Share
Lifestyle
News

Man Accidentally Burns Down His Million-Dollar Home Fighting Snake Infestation

 By Amanda Thomason  December 9, 2021 at 10:18am
Share

When people mention spotting a spider, a snake or another creepy crawly in their home, one (mostly) joking reaction is that the place should be burned down.

But for one man in Dickerson, Maryland, that was a very real — if unintended — consequence of a method he reportedly used to rid his home of snakes.

It’s a bizarre tale, certainly: A man attempts to handle what he determined to be a snake infestation with live coals and accidentally sets his $1.8 million home on fire.

According to WJLA-TV in Washington, the owner of the home in the D.C. suburbs used live coals to smoke out the unwanted reptiles but ended up smoking out himself and most of the value in the structure after the coals got too close to combustible material in the basement and started a fire.



Trending:
'Bang, Bang. They Dead': The Last Person Parents Would Expect Just Threatened to Shoot Up a School

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 23, 75 firefighters showed up, but the house was already engulfed in flames and had begun to collapse.

The home, which according to Redfin was built in 1977 in the Tudor style, boasted six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sat on nearly 25 acres.

One of the features of the manor was a nearly mile-long drive to the house without any fire hydrants, which proved to be a problem when fire crews arrived and couldn’t locate any nearby water hookups.



Conservation specialist Beth Schlimm told WTTG-TV in Washington it wasn’t impossible for homeowners to find snakes seeking refuge from the elements by hunkering down in homes.

“During the wintertime, like any other animal, you know they’re naturally going to want to find a space where they can stay warm and they’re not going to freeze,” Schlimm said.

“So typically that might mean finding a crevice in a fallen tree or in a pile of rocks. But occasionally they find a crack in someone’s foundation to their house.”

Related:
After Stray Dog Saves Family from Fire, Owners Recognize Him from Viral Post

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer, the fire started in the basement, where the owner had left the smoking contraption to do its work.

“Whatever process was being used, and there was number off, they believe a number of platforms — metal buckets, containers of various kinds used, throughout, creating the smoke,” Piringer said.

“And they believe some of that, again, combustibles, in this case, may have been a wall or some other combustible material, too close to the heat source,” he said.

Needless to say, officials do not recommend using this method to combat unwelcome snakes, for reasons so clearly demonstrated in this case.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze, which was deemed accidental, and the owner very likely accomplished what he set out to do.

While no one has been able to determine the status of the snakes, it’s pretty safe to say they’re likely no longer a problem.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Man Accidentally Burns Down His Million-Dollar Home Fighting Snake Infestation
Conch Shell Breaks 20-Year-Old Cold-Case Murder: Police Stunned
9-Year-Old Sold as Child Bride Gets Shocking Rescue in Afghanistan
Man Makes Shocking Admission Just Before Being Put to Death
Good Samaritan Reportedly Loses Car While Performing Good Deed: Community Rallies to Help
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!