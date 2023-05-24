Share
Man Allegedly Goes on Violent Rampage Over Tacos at Chipotle, Throws Register at Employee

 By Richard Moorhead  May 24, 2023 at 9:45am
Is this what we’ve become as a society?

A man appeared to fly into a violent rage at a Washington, D.C., Chipotle restaurant last week, apparently over an order of tacos, according to a restaurant employee who spoke to WTTG.

The man tried to grab the food without paying for his meal, according to the employee.

“He tried to steal them and he didn’t get away with it because I threw them in the trash,” the employee said.

“And then he just got mad after that.”

Surveillance camera footage shows a Chipotle patron reaching over a counter and throwing whatever he could find at restaurant staff.

The thief even went so far as to throw a metal tip jar and a register at employees who wouldn’t comply with his attempted robbery — both dangerous objects.

Some Twitter users pointed to the man’s outrageous behavior as an example of the challenges that service workers regularly face in the workplace.

The man left the restaurant before authorities could arrive and make an arrest. He was last seen riding a rental scooter, according to Fox Business.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the man responsible, according to WTTG.

A source within the police department told Fox Business that the irate customer was driven to violence because he was upset with the speed of service at the restaurant.

The same employee indicated that violence and disruption were not normal occurrences at this restaurant.

“A lot of crazy stuff happens at this Chipotle, but not that.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




