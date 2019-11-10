Man Apprehends a Suspect, Then Gets Arrested for Impersonating Cop

A North Carolina man who participated in a police chase that led to five arrests has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The incident began on Oct. 5 when officers with the Wilson Police Department stopped a car on the grounds that it might contain a murder suspect.

The car, which contained five people, at first stopped but then sped away, according to WITN.

Police then chased the vehicle.

After about two miles, a black Ford Taurus with its blue lights flashing overtook all of the vehicles.

The Taurus then slowed down, forcing the car being chased to also slow down, and leaving it trapped between the Taurus and the lead police car.

A man later identified as David Adams, 30, then emerged from the Taurus and took control.

Adams reportedly flashed a gun and ordered the driver of the vehicle being chased to get out of the car, according to police. The other occupants of the car were also ordered out of the car.

As police watched, Adams allegedly handcuffed the driver and began to search him.

But the officers involved realized they were not quite sure who Adams was and why he was involved in a police chase.

They ordered him to stop what he was doing.

While the officers were busy with a car full of suspects, Adams left the scene before police could interview him.

On Wednesday, Adams was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

“He received a $1,500 unsecured bond,” WNCN reported

David Adams Jr. was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and received a $1,500 unsecured bond. https://t.co/U2Co4hU2Pn — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) November 2, 2019

Police noted that during the chase, a handgun was thrown from the car being chased. Police are now investigating whether the handgun is linked to any crimes.

All five individuals in the car were arrested on various charges related to drug possession. The driver was also charged with fleeing from law enforcement.

One of the suspects, Jamail Barnes, 18, is the brother of the murder suspect police had been seeking when they stopped the vehicle.

Police said cash and drugs were confiscated from the car.

