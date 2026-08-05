Mike Lindell Steps Down as CEO of MyPillow as Governor Race Heats Up

As the stretch run for the Minnesota Republican primary for governor begins, Mike Lindell is stepping away from the company he founded.

MyPillow announced Tuesday that Lindell, who founded the company in 2004, will become a minority owner in the company but will remain on the Board of Directors, according to CBS News.

“After 22 years of leading MyPillow, I know the company is ready for its next chapter and I know Minnesota cannot wait,” Lindell said.

“This decision is not about walking away. It is about stepping forward to serve. I am putting Minnesota above myself, my title, and my business interests so I can give this campaign and the people of our state my full time, energy, and attention,” he said.

James Furlong, who was MyPillow’s director from 2004 to 2019, will become the new CEO.

Today, I’ve made one of the biggest decisions of my life. I’m stepping down as CEO of MyPillow so I can devote 100% of my time and energy to my campaign for Governor of Minnesota. Minnesota deserves my full attention, and that’s exactly what I’m giving it. I’m all in, and I… pic.twitter.com/bqC10IWkSz — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) August 4, 2026

Will Mike Lindell become governor of Minnesota? Yes No

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Early voting has already begun in the Aug. 11 primary. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the expected Democratic Party nominee.

Lindell has President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“Mike Lindell, the ‘Pillow Man,’ and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A.,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment,” Trump wrote.

“He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity,” Trump continued.

“He truly deserves everything he gets – He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Good Luck Mike!!!”

The most recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showed Lindell leading the race for the GOP nomination with 35 percent support, according to KSTP-TV. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.

The new poll showed Lindell increasing his support by 8 points over a June poll.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth was at 26 percent support, a gain of four points from a June survey.

Kendall Qualls, who is endorsed by the Republican Party, was at 11 percent support, down from 17 percent in June.

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