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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Northrop Grumman's Mission Robotic Vehicle and Mission Extension Pods is seen after launching from Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 21, 2026.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Northrop Grumman's Mission Robotic Vehicle and Mission Extension Pods is seen after launching from Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 21, 2026. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

SpaceX Rocket Collides with Moon at 5,400 MPH

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2026 at 7:40am
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A SpaceX rocket booster slammed into the moon early Wednesday.

The 8,800-pound Falcon 9 rocket booster had been floating about in space since January 2025, according to CBS News.

The 45-foot-long booster rocket hit the moon at about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday while going 5,400 mph.

“Because the moon has no atmosphere to slow incoming objects, it is struck by meteoroids daily,” NASA noted in a post on its website.

“The rocket stage is expected to create a crater about 60 feet wide and 12 feet deep and throw dust and rock outward as ejecta,” NASA wrote.

Should we continue to increase efforts to explore space?

“For comparison, a meteoroid with the same energy as the upper stage hits the Moon about every six days, so the lunar surface is constantly absorbing impacts with the same force,” the post said.

“Despite the disturbance, observing impacts gives scientists valuable insight by revealing how ejecta plumes behave, helping to understand the Moon’s geology and refine models that guide future exploration and science missions,” the post said.

Although the impact was too far away and too small to be seen, Carl Schmidt, a planetary scientist at Boston University’s Center for Space Physics, said a plume of sodium and lithium gas was observed by the Very Large Telescope in Chile, suggesting that the impact took place as expected, per CBS News.

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Schmidt said that he believes analyzing that data will help determine how much water ice was below the surface at the impact site.

A study about the booster’s collision with the moon estimated the impact would have the force of about 2.8 tons of TNT.

NASA said that it hopes to take before-and-after images of the rare impact of a man-made object with the moon with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, but indicated it might be a week before those images arrive on Earth.

“What has happened ‌is essentially ⁠a mixture of solar activity and gravity forces have put it on a path toward the moon,” Julianna Scheiman, SpaceX director of NASA science and Dragon programs, said Monday, according to Reuters.


“This may be of some — probably minor — scientific interest, and we may learn some things from it,” Bill Gray, a creator of widely used astronomy software, said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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