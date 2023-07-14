Two tourists were caught veering off a path at Yellowstone National Park, with one appearing to dip their fingers into Green Dragon Spring.

And it’s a big problem for two reasons — not only is it illegal, it is extremely dangerous.

The National Park Service states “steam frequently fills the cavern” of Green Dragon Spring while visitors wait for a “glimpse of the sulfur-lined cave and boiling green water.”

The images of the unidentified duo were posted earlier this week to an Instagram account devoted to exposing bad behavior in the park.

“Green Dragon Spring at least their children were smart enough to stay on the paths,” said Mike Specht, the man who captured the image.

Another added, “I personally think anyone who breaks the rules at Yellowstone or any [national park], should be shown to the exit gates and banned from all US state Parks.

“And it should be color coded shown on their drivers license.”

In August 2021 a woman was sentenced to seven days in jail and ordered to pay roughly $2,000 in fines for leaving the path to see a different thermal area in the park, according to NPS.

Acting United States attorney Bob Murray bluntly stated, “Although a criminal prosecution and jailtime may seem harsh, it’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit.”

At the time, Yellowstone National Park Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin explained the importance of staying on pathways.

“The ground is fragile and thin and scalding water just below the surface can cause severe or fatal burns,” Warthin said.

The NPS states, “More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs.”

“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” NPS adds. “Keep your children close and don’t let them run.”

“For those who lack a natural ability to appreciate the dangerousness of crusty and unstable ground, boiling water, and scalding mud, the National Park Service does a darn good job of warning them to stay on the boardwalk and trail in thermal areas,” Murray noted.

