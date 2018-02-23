Man Discovers Civil War Secret Sitting in Box of ‘Worthless’ Stuff in Mom’s House

A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence has resurfaced after it was purchased by billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

The copy was made in the 1820s for James Madison and is one of 51 copies known to be in existence, according to The Washington Post.

According to scholars, it was made from the original handwritten calfskin document that was made in Philadelphia in 1776.

“This is the closest … to the original declaration, the way it looked when it was signed in August of 1776,” a rare-document appraiser, Seth Kaller, told The Post. “Without these … copies you wouldn’t even know what the original looked liked.”

The James Madison copy of the declaration was hidden behind wallpaper during the Civil War to keep Union soldiers from finding it. Later it was kept in a broken frame inside a cardboard box in Kentucky, according to The Post.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

It was passed down through the family of Michael O’Mara in a box of what they considered “worthless” stuff.

“So for … 35 years, it sat in a box, wrapped up, in a broken frame, in my mother’s house,” he said. “There was just not a lot of sentiment or value put on it. … My mother couldn’t have cared less about the family history.”

O’Mara’s mother, Helen, was the great-granddaughter of Col. Robert Lewis Madison Jr., a Civil War doctor who served in the Confederate army and treated Robert E. Lee.

Research shows that Helen’s great-grandfather probably received the document from his father, Robert Lewis Madison Sr., who was reportedly James Madison’s favorite nephew.

Do you think the family should have put the document on display earlier? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

After his mother died in 2014, O’Mara went through his families papers and rediscovered the declaration.

“I just happened to look over at this box, and I said, ‘I’ve either got to put that in a frame and put it up in my office or I need to get rid of it if there’s some historical value,” he said.

O’Mara did some research in 2016 and found Rubenstein who had purchased other historical documents.

“I agreed to buy it,” Rubenstein told The Post in a phone interview, saying that he paid “seven figures for it.”

RELATED: Here’s Why Frederick Douglass was a Republican

Since this document was Madison’s copy Rosenstein said, “when you look at it you can conjure up images of James Madison looking at it.”

Rubenstein now owns five copies of the Declaration of Independence, The Post reported, and this one will join the others by being lent out for display.

“Ultimately, they’ll always be on display,” he said, adding that his newest copy will go first to the Smithsonian’s Natural Museum of American History.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.