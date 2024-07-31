A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to making threats against Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, of Atlanta pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate threats to injure Greene, according to a Justice Department news release.

The charges against Cirillo said that he called Greene’s Washington, D.C., office on Nov. 8, 2023, and issued threats.

“I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle. A sniper rifle. And I’m gonna kill her next week. I’m gonna murder her;” Cirillo was accused of saying.

“I’ll kill you too if you want,” he allegedly told a staffer.

“You’re gonna die. Your family is gonna die,” Cirillo said in one message, according to the news release.

“Threatening to kill a public official is reprehensible,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said.

“Our office will not tolerate any form of violence, threats or intimidation against public officials. The prosecution of individuals who threaten the lives and welfare of public servants is a top priority for our office, as well as for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”

“We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting elected officials or average citizens,” said Keri Farley, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office.

“Our democracy depends on the ability of members of Congress to do their jobs without fearing for their safety. We will continue to prosecute threats against public servants made in any form.”

Allison Dawson, the lawyer representing Cirillo, said her client had mental health issues and was not taking his medication at the time of the calls, according to The New York Times.

Democrats and the media, YOU are responsible for the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, death threats and attempts against me and other Republicans, and brain washing half the country with your sick violent rhetoric. END THIS NOW! pic.twitter.com/GOq9vAyUMA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 14, 2024

At the time of Cirillo’s arrest, Greene issued a statement thanking police for their response to the threats, according to Atlanta News First.

“Threats to murder elected officials should never be tolerated. It doesn’t matter your political affiliation, no one should threaten your life for doing the job you were sent by the people to do. Receiving death threats on almost a daily basis is something I never expected when I entered office, but it is wrong and should never be tolerated,” the statement said.

“I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen,” Greene said.

Greene ended her statement on a characteristic note.

“Threats of violence must be taken seriously. And that’s exactly why I take my Second Amendment rights seriously,” she said.

As noted by the Associated Press, Joseph Morelli of Endicott, New York, was sentenced to three months in prison last year after he pleaded guilty to leaving violent voicemails in calls to Greene’s office in 2022.

