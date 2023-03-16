Man Sends Deranged Letter to Family with Ultimatum: 'Vote GOP or Keep Your Son'

A self-described gay man sent his entire family a deranged email that gave them the ultimatum of either having him in their lives or disavowing their conservative politics.

Even worse, the imbalanced individual posted it on Twitter for the world to see.

A Twitter user by the name of Ryan posted an email that is tantamount to emotional extortion that proudly reads, “Vote GOP or keep your son.”

As he put it, it was sent with “prideful power.”

“Hi Family,” the email began. “Last night, on a phone call with Dad, he commented that he was still a Republican. I asked, ‘Even after Republicans are trying to re-criminalize homosexuality across the USA?’”

Ryan continued that his father answered, “Yes,” he would still vote Republican. Ryan said the admission required a family-wide email so as to set “expectations” for everyone.

“Hear me clearly — you cannot vote for the GOP and continue to have a relationship with me. No exceptions. I am inviting no dialogue, and I have no interest in nuance,” he stated.

Ryan went on to exaggerate threats he perceived gay Americans face, such as “murder.” He cited the American Civil Liberties Union as a credible source.

He continued, “Politics is arguing over the tax bracket margins, solving farmer subsidy shortages, addressing corporately-supported poisoning of people, or debating the value of urban bike lanes.”

“The safety and peace of me, my husband, and my community is baseline, non-negotiable, and unrelated to politics,” he claimed. “To vote GOP is to divide the family.”

He claimed he has an escape plan for when “Nazis” come for him, and he concluded, “Your unwavering support of LGBTQ+ peace is required.”

Among obvious red flags, Ryan’s Twitter bio states he supports Black Lives Matter, hates all police officers, and supports “abortion on demand” and “queer supremacy.”

That last comment speaks for itself.

Ryan apparently believes his sexual preferences make him superior, thus offering him the power to extort his entire family into voting in a manner he agrees with.

There is a lot wrong with this letter — and its author — which many who came across it on Twitter, from all backgrounds, pointed out.

This is emotionally extortion. As a member of the lgbt community we have to promote acceptance and respect for everyone orientation (not only sexual). — Tarot Readings by Sir Helder Amos 🔮🪬💖🏳️‍🌈✨ (@WeeklyTarot) March 15, 2023

It’s sad that you’re willing to discard the most important love you will ever receive like that — chai pagliatte (@NotFjord) March 15, 2023

Wow. This is pitiful, manipulative, narcissistic, and borderline abusive to your parents. You should be embarrassed of yourself. Do you know how many gay men are disowned by their parents just for being gay and you’re giving ultimatums to your parents—who evidently love and… https://t.co/sZEEu6G6HW — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 15, 2023

You’ll someday realize the horrific mistake you’ve making. Or even worse, you won’t. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) March 16, 2023

this is psychotic. your poor father just wants a relationship with his son, but you’ve let politics rip that out of his life. he deserves better. I hope you realize your mistake soon. — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) March 16, 2023

Honestly, after all my parents have done for me and I hit them with this, I would not blame them if they sent me packing even though I know they never would do such a thing. It’s not his fault Bidenomics may cost him his business. I wouldn’t make things even more hard w/ this. — SmartAlec (@smartalec048) March 16, 2023

He IS allowed to vote for whoever he likes. It’s kind of exactly how it works. Also “murder”… really? — Luke S (@LukePSulz) March 16, 2023

Ryan could probably use a bit of tough love from his family.

Perhaps they should consider cutting off contact with him until he seeks counseling or some other form of psychological assistance.

But sadly, the posted email is indicative of where America is culturally. Not only are so many families divided along ideological lines, but social media has made some people so egotistical and narcissistic that sharing evidence of their emotional terror online is a point of “pride.”

