Man's Attempt to Kidnap a Student from a Bus Stop Thwarted When Group of Kids Fights Back: Police

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2023 at 7:44am
A Maryland man has been arrested after an incident in which several students intervened to disrupt what appeared to be an attempted kidnapping.

The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Jamaal Germany of Gaithersburg in connection with the Monday incident, according to a release posted on the department’s website.

According to police, the alleged victim was standing at a school bus stop with other students at about 7:20 a.m. Monday when the student was grabbed and pulled toward a nearby apartment building.

At that point, students who were waiting for the bus tried to stop the student from being taken. The student was then able to break free.

All of the students waiting for the bus boarded the bus when it arrived. The incident was reported to school staff who then contacted the police.

Germany was later arrested, police said.

Police said they are seeking others who may have been involved in similar incidents.


Germany and the student involved did not know one another, according to WJLA-TV.

Should schools increase bus security?

WJLA spoke to one neighbor who did not want her identity revealed.

“It was scary. It’s really dark in the morning when they leave out here, and you never know. You just never know. It doesn’t matter what area you live in,” she said.

Parent Jartu Toweh, whose infant is too young to attend school, said she will begin making safety plans when the time comes for her child to go to school.

“It’s totally disturbing. You don’t expect to hear things like that happening, in general, so close to home. We know things happen in the world. It’s very unsettling when it happens close to your community,” Toweh said.

“Safety at the forefront, for sure. It’s uncomfortable to think of someone doing something like that.”

The school district summarized the incident in a note to parents, which said the target of the alleged abduction was a middle school student, who was unharmed.

The school district said police will have an increased presence at the bus stop where the incident took place.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




