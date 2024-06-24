Maricopa County Election Worker Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Voting Machine Security Device

A temporary elections worker at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix was arrested Friday for allegedly taking a “security fob” used with voting equipment.

KTAR-TV reported Monday that authorities said 27-year-old Walter Ringfield was captured on surveillance footage taking the fob along with keys from a desk about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“On the desk there was a red scrunchy wrist lanyard with a security fob and keys attached,” the probable cause statement for Ringfield’s arrest said, according to the report.

“Walter stops at the desk, grabs the lanyard with security fob and continues walking. Walter then puts the security fob and lanyard into the right pocket of his shorts,” it said.

A temporary elections worker was arrested for allegedly stealing a security fob from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center last week, according to authorities. https://t.co/x6MAJwJXvX — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) June 24, 2024

Detectives searched Ringfield’s home on Friday and found the security fob in his dresser and the wrist lanyard in his car, authorities said.

“The stolen item has been recovered, but to ensure the integrity of Maricopa County Elections, election workers are reprogramming and re-conducting logic and accuracy testing of all equipment,” said Jennifer Liewer, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

KTAR explained that the fob is “used in conjunction with secure tablets at the elections center, according to the arrest report.”

Are you concerned about the security of this year's elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“A director at the facility stated that the estimated cost of the reprogramming would be greater than $19,000 dollars, and the secure operation of the facility is greatly impeded until the reprogramming is complete,” the probable cause statement said.

“Walter stated his reason for taking the fob was because he wanted to ‘clean up,’” it said. “Walter said the job was temporary and he was trying to make it permanent, so he wanted to clean up.”

JUST IN: Maricopa County elections officials will reportedly need to spend thousands of dollars to reprogram security equipment after an apparent theft at an election facility. https://t.co/UpO4Cog3TU — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) June 24, 2024

The elections department released a statement addressing the incident, KNXV-TV in Phoenix reported.

“Maricopa County Elections has referred a matter to law enforcement that involves an alleged theft of an item by a temporary election worker from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center,” it said.

“On Friday morning, when completing a daily inventory, Maricopa County elections workers identified that an item was taken from the Ballot Tabulation Center on Thursday evening, and staff took immediate action to investigate the matter and contacted the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office,” the department continued.

“The stolen item has been recovered but to ensure the integrity of Maricopa County Elections, election workers are reprogramming and re-conducting logic and accuracy testing of all equipment.”

Maricopa County made national headlines during the 2022 midterm elections when voting machines malfunctioned countywide, leading to hours-long lines at some polling locations.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sued the county, saying the Election Day chaos disproportionately impacted her candidacy since GOP voters tend to vote in higher numbers on that day.

This month, an Arizona appellate panel rejected Lake’s appeal.

She is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.