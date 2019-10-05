Marine Corps Eyeing Modular Grenade; Stack Three and You Can Bring Down Buildings

The United States Marines, already known around the world as proficient problem solvers, could be getting a new device that would be a major game-changer in combat operations.

A groundbreaking kind of hand grenade, designated “Mk 21 Mod 0” by the Marine Corps, is designed to stack and interlock together to provide a flexible level of explosive power.

According to the Marine Corps Times, the explosives rely very little on fragmentation for killing power, instead delivering an insanely high level of concussive power.

Nammo, the company behind the modular grenades, is no newcomer to the defense industry.

The company is responsible for the legendary M72 LAW, an anti-tank rocket launcher that has delivered results for our armed forces since the 1960s.

Unlike with the LAW, however, all Marines need to do to ratchet up these grenades’ power is simply stack them together. While a single one of these devices will most likely just cause a concussion when used against enemies, their deadly power multiplies as more are added.

According to Pat Woellhof, Nammo’s director of Marine Corps operations, two grenades stacked together “will kill anything in a room.”

Add just one more and the grenade stack is now capable of bringing structures crumbling to the ground, he told the Marine Corps Times.

It’s not hard to see how the applications of this device could give Marines a valuable new tool to go along with their other war-fighting capabilities.

Nammo appears to have been working on the grenade as far back as 2014, according to a publication from the company. The explosives, which were provided to U.S. Special Forces first, soon made an impact.

“Nammo has been providing a limited number of users within the U.S. Special Forces community with a couple of sizes of these offensive grenades for several years with great success,” the company said in 2014.

Considering the rate by which new technology is making its way into the ranks of the United States military, combat in future wars is guaranteed to be fast-paced and ever-changing.

These modular grenades are just the latest example of the tools that will give those fighting for our country even more of an edge when facing off against their enemies.

While Marines don’t need this new device to win the day, the grenades would likely be a welcome addition to their arsenal of deadly tools.

The Marines are “interested and pursuing” the device, but have yet to make any final decisions, a spokesperson for the branch told the Marine Corps Times.

