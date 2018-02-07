Mark Levin: Hillary ‘Paid for a Warrant’ to Spy on Trump Campaign

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin charged Hillary Clinton with colluding with Russia and paying for the warrant to surveil the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

“Hillary Clinton paid for a warrant,” Levin told Sean Hannity on his Fox News program Monday night. “That’s the easiest way we can put it.”

He continued, “Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians. But it appears the FBI at the senior-most levels colluded with the Russians too. Whether it was witting or unwitting it doesn’t matter. That’s a fact.”

“The American people have been subjected to a massive propaganda and misinformation campaign by the Clinton campaign, by the Obama administration,” the commentator further stated.

Levin went on to call for a special counsel and a special commission to investigate the Justice Department and the FBI, in light of the information in the Republican FISA memo released on Friday.

The document revealed the role that the infamous “Trump dossier” — commissioned by Fusion GPS and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee — played in the FBI obtaining FISA warrants to surveil the Trump team.

Levin also called out the Democrats and “the left-wing Praetorian Guard Democrat media” for working together to protect Clinton, former President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, among others.

“Who are they trying to protect? Hillary Clinton, Who else are they trying to protect? Barack Obama,” Levin said. “His name never comes up. So let me help everybody with this. Loretta Lynch knew about these (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) FISA warrants.”

“(Sally) Yates, the deputy attorney general, the extensions Rod Rosenstein, now the deputy attorney general. He knew. FBI Director Comey, Deputy Director (Andrew) McCabe, (Peter) Strzok, the head of counterintelligence, (Lisa) Page, his girlfriend. Who else would known about these FISA applications and warrants?” added Levin, who worked in the Reagan Justice Department, as chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that Page texted Strozk in early September 2016 about prepping Comey because “potus (Obama) wants to know everything we’re doing.”

“According to a newly released Senate report, this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation,” FNC related.

As previously reported by The Western Journal, Page, Strzok’s mistress, texted him in the summer of 2016, “There is no way (Trump) gets elected.”

Strzok replied, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office … that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk.”

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” “Andy” apparently referred to McCabe.

Levin also believes it is very likely Obama knew much of what was going on in relation to surveilling the Trump team.

“The idea that an Attorney General of the United States (Lynch) as political as she was, wouldn’t inform the President of the United States what’s taking place with these FISA applications and then the FISA warrant, to me, is preposterous,” Levin told Hannity.

“Well, let me tell you a little secret: These are counterintelligence efforts. You have to assume the National Security Council and the White House knew. Why would the FBI, Justice Department, keep that from the national security director in the White House? Why would they keep it from the deputy director in the White House?” the conservative commentator added. “Why would it be left out of the president’s daily intelligence briefings?”

Levin does not buy the notion that the disturbing information contained in the FISA memo and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation are not connected.

“Mueller is the former FBI director. Those are his people. That’s his environment. He’s not out there as some independent force,” the former DOJ official contended.

Levin also hammered the FBI for its conduct of the Clinton email investigation.

“The senior level of the FBI obstructed the Hillary Clinton investigation. Let’s be blunt. What else do you call it? he asked.

The radio talk show personality is slated to join Fox News later this month with his own Sunday night program called “Life, Liberty, and Levin.”

