UFC Legend Offers to Train Elon Musk Ahead of Fight with Mark Zuckerberg

A battle between Big Tech platforms and those who run them could get physical after a back-and-forth exchange between Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk about a possible cage match.

Judging by the reaction to that exchange, Musk would have the support of people who value rights such as free speech.

The Twitter owner is also getting offers from professional fighters in the event he and Zuckerberg do face one another in an octagon.

On Tuesday, Musk appeared to be joking when he said he would be up for a “cage match” if Zuckerberg goes forward with plans for Meta to build a Twitter rival.

I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg later posted a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram story with his own message: “Send Me Location.”

According to TMZ Sports, both eccentric billionaires are serious about a fight. UFC President Dana White is already trying to organize it, he told the outlet.

“Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘Is [Musk] serious?’” White said.

He said he then sent a message to Musk to ask him if he was indeed willing to fight the Facebook co-founder in public.

The Tesla CEO reportedly responded, “Yeah, I’m dead serious.”

Musk, 51, and Zuckerberg, 39, might deliver to the world the fight it didn’t know it needed: symbolic freedom vs. oppression, in the same vein as Rocky Balboa vs. Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV.”

Both men claim they can scrap.

It is known that when Zuckerberg isn’t robotically cooking meats in his backyard, he practices jiu-jitsu.

Musk’s background as a fighter is less clear. White told TMZ that the Twitter boss had relayed to him that he not only had some martial arts training but that he had also been in some street fights while growing up in South Africa.

Still, he’s being offered some big help.

MMA stars Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland each want to train Musk to take down Zuckerberg, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Strickland called the Facebook co-founder a “dirty communist” in a tweet and also called him out for the censorship on his platforms.

The fighter tweeted, “Man f*** Mark Zuckerberg … Dirty communist … No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but … Facebook market gets a pass.”

The tweet came with an offer for Musk to fly to Las Vegas for training.

Masvidal has the time on his hands to train Musk, as he recently retired after a stellar 20-year career.

The retired fighter extended an offer to “get some work in.”

@elonmusk lmk we get some work in 👊🏽 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) June 22, 2023

Musk vs. Zuckerberg would be the greatest spectacle on Earth.

White said he believes that if it happens, it could be the most-watched pay-per-view sporting event in world history.

The only question is, can Musk bring the kitchen sink into the ring and banish Zuckerberg to his creepy metaverse forever?

