Marvel Movie Actress Slams Mainstream Media for Editing Out 'Where I Give God the Glory'

“Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright isn’t letting the mainstream media get away with editing out her comments about God, at least not without telling her fans.

Wright’s career took off last year after she starred in the 2018 films, “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” as Shuri.

Since the British actress has entered the Marvel universe, she has won awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Teen Choice Awards and the Screen Actor Guilds Awards as well as received over a dozen nominations for more, according to IMDb.

Earlier this year, she was also recognized as the highest box earner in 2018 by Fandango.

But every time others try to give her praise, it seems like Wright redirects the glory back to God.

While accepting the “Rising Star” award at the BAFTA awards, she opened up about how her faith has not only saved her career, but also her life.

“I identify myself as a child of God, and I can’t get up here without thanking God,” she said, before talking about her struggles with depression.

“A few years ago, I saw myself in a deep state of depression, and I literally wanted to quit acting,” Wright continued.

“The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, and I was like, ‘let me try again.’”

The Marvel star has also been vocal on social media about her faith from scripture references on Instagram to shout outs to Kanye West for his new gospel rap album, “JESUS IS KING.”

“[F]irst time in years I’ve been able to play a Ye album and not have to switch it off due to the profanity,” she tweeted on Monday. “#JesusIsKing is on repeat!”

first time in years I’ve been able to play a Ye album and not have to switch it off due to the profanity 😂 #JesusIsKing is on repeat! — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) October 28, 2019

Most recently, however, the actress was critical of journalists from an unnamed magazine who left out her comments about faith.

“It’s super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life,” she tweeted on Monday.

“Haha I still love you and God will still be praised,” she added.

It’s super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life. Haha I still love you and God will still be praised 🙏🏾💜 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) October 28, 2019

Even though Wright didn’t specifically name which publication she was talking about, the tweet was published only two days before Harper’s Bazaar, a fashion magazine, named her as one of its “Women of the Year.”

The article didn’t mention anything about the actress’s faith.

Even though boldly proclaiming faith isn’t common in Hollywood, Wright refuses to let journalists “leave out” such an integral part of her life.

