Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Maryland Man Sentenced to Year in Jail for Violating COVID Order

By Jack Davis
Published September 27, 2020 at 7:24am
P Share Print

The party is over for a Maryland man who in March reacted to his state’s ban on large gatherings with two parties within a week, including a massive bonfire.

Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, of Hughesville was convicted Friday on two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Myers will spend a year in the Charles County Detention Center followed by three years of unsupervised probation. He must also pay a $5,000 fine.

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan acted in March to ban large gatherings.

Myers held a large party with about 50 people in attendance on March 22, soon after Hogan’s ban on gatherings was issued, prosecutors said.

TRENDING: Historically Black University Humiliates Biden After He Claims To Have 'Started Out' There

Police were called. However, after an argument, Myers ended the party.

That time.

Less than a week later, there was another report. This time, Myers took a different tone.

“Officers responded back to Myers’ residence for another report of a party exceeding fifty people,” the state’s attorney’s office statement read. “Officers told Myers to disband the party, but again he was argumentative claiming he and his guests had the right to congregate.

Do you think this sentence is overly harsh?

“Beyond being argumentative, Myers directed his guests to stay in defiance of Governor Hogan’s Orders and the officers’ lawful orders to disband the party.”

The statement added: “Officers tried to reason with Myers and obtain his cooperation to no avail.”

The tattoo artist was then arrested.

Hogan responded when his order was defied.

RELATED: Baltimore GOP Candidate Kimberly Klacik Flips Script on Leftists Calling Her a 'Black Pawn'

“I cannot begin to express my disgust towards such irresponsible, reckless behavior,” he tweeted at the time.

Myers later told WTTG-TV he regretted throwing the party that led to him being sentenced to jail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Maryland Man Sentenced to Year in Jail for Violating COVID Order
Watch: Man Rides Horse Down Highway in Chicago, Later Arrested
DOJ Sends Scathing Letter Demanding San Francisco Lift 'Draconian' Church Restrictions
Trump: 'I Want a Smooth, Beautiful Transition,' But It Must Be After an 'Honest Vote'
'Scared to Death To Teach:' USC Faculty Lash Out After Professor Forced Out for Using Chinese Word
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×