Well, at least you can’t fault Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for hiding behind racial dog whistles. Instead, she uses plain old whistles, loud and proud.

Crockett, a combative presence heretofore best known outside of progressive and/or woke circles for a viral contentious insult contest with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a thoroughly bonkers House Oversight Committee hearing last year, is apparently going mainstream — which might not sit well with the rest of the Democratic Party, but should keep us conservatives thoroughly entertained between now and Inauguration Day, at least.

Take her interview with Vanity Fair, published last week. (Please, as Henny Youngman might say if he were the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.) Title: “Jasmine Crockett on Her ‘Old as S***’ Colleagues, the White-Woman Vote, and More 2024 Insights.”

OK, so she’s not a member of the Beltway gerontocracy, but Crockett is 43, so — at the risk of pulling a Don Lemon — let’s slow our roll on that one; Joe Biden was almost a decade younger when he began his tenure on Capitol Hill, and he started in the Senate, where the minimum age is five years higher.

Also, her “insights,” such as they may be, on the “white-woman vote” also probably aren’t going to be welcomed by the people in her party who have to like, win national elections — but I’m rooting against them, so please keep talking.

However, that’s not even the racist pull-quote detritus that anyone’s going to be talking about from the Friday article. Instead, it’s her thoughts on Latino voters, who broke for President-elect Donald Trump in surprising numbers in 2024 — and who she says, thus, have a “slave mentality.”

“That is my distilled summary of what happens within the Latino community,” Crockett said in the interview. “I’ve not run into that with the Asian community. I’ve not run into that with the African community. I’ve not run into that with the Caribbean community. I’ve only run into it with Hispanics.”

“When they think of ‘illegals,’ they think of, you know, maybe people that came out of the cartels and that kind of, like, the criminal-type book or whatever. It’s insane,” she continued.

“It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like ‘slave mentality’ and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves,” she added.

“It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude.”

According to NBC News, Kamala Harris only won 53 percent of the Latino vote in the exit polls for the 2024 election, while Trump tallied 45 percent. That beat the previous record set by George W. Bush, who took home 44 percent in 2004.

Perhaps most painful was the decrease over Joe Biden’s share of the Latino vote, particularly in swing states. In two of the three “blue wall” states where Harris lost to Trump — Michigan and Pennsylvania — NBC News’ exit polls showed her getting 24 percent and 21 percent less of the Latino vote, respectively, than Biden did. (In Wisconsin, the third “blue wall” state, Harris was actually up a point over Biden — and a fat lot of good that did her, since she still lost.)

Oh, and by the way, Crockett also doesn’t like white women and black men, either. There’s a news flash to end 2024 we couldn’t see coming.

First, black men, who she accused of “flaking” on Harris partially because they felt “like the Democratic Party was emasculating them,” even though Harris was “did everything right … was the perfect candidate” and that “the people that were looking for perfection got exactly what they were looking for.”

“I will tell you that black people historically have been fiercely loyal. That’s why you still see the [turnout] numbers that you see coming out for black folks, even though there was a bit of flaking. And that bit of flaking came from black men, which I’m going to chalk up to misogyny,” she said.

And then, of course, the duplicitous white women: “I said, I don’t trust white women,” Crockett said.

“I said, I’m just telling you, and I think you need to have conversations with your sisters, because they are the group that failed Hillary Clinton. I mean, when you go back and look at the numbers, White women were the ones that failed her. And so in my mind, if they failed Hillary, I don’t know that I can believe that they won’t fail Kamala,” she added.

Yes, everyone failed Kamala Harris but 1) Kamala Harris and 2) black women. (She didn’t call out “White Dudes for Harris” specifically, but I’m still giving you XY Caucasians the side-eye for her.)

However, you do have to hand it to Crockett: After getting both the popular and electoral vote handed to the GOP in part because of Latinos, she calls out … Latinos for having a “slave mentality.” But Republicans are the racists. Sure, Jan.

And, by the way, this interview was — I’m going to have to assume, after reading the entirety of what Crockett said in the context of what she’s been doing behind the scenes — part of a pressure campaign for House Democrat leadership to “think of the people that they trust to hit back and fight back, [and] it’s frankly the younger members.” (Her words, not Vanity Fair’s.)

After all, she ran for the head of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee in a challenge to the establishment, and lost bigly to sitting chair Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan.

So what is the message she’d be communicating to America if she were to have been given that role?

“I think that it’s important that people understand that we are the party of equity and the party of freedom,” she said, when asked about what the Democrats’ brand should be. “So I’d say freedom, equity, and fighting. But if I had to pick two — because I’m all about alliterations — we’re freedom fighters. And I think the vice president was definitely hitting on a theme of freedom, because it is our rights that are being taken away.”

Yes, the Democrats are all about freedom … to tell Latinos, white women and black men who to vote for, lest they incur the wrath of Jasmine Crockett and others like her.

Even though I am, unlike the famous French atheist, a fervid believer in the Lord God and His Son, Jesus, I have what I like to call “Voltaire’s Prayer.” It’s taken from one of the 18th-century writer’s bons mots: “I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: ‘O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.’ And God granted it.”

I have made many more prayers, and there are still many ridiculous Democrats. One of them, thank God, is Jasmine Crockett.

If the GOP cannot have her deep-blue seat, let’s at least have her mouth continue to run without any intervention from a functioning verbal filter. It’ll either keep the leftist gerontocracy clinging onto power out of fear of handing the keys over to a legion of Crocketts, or them taking the keys and having America find out just how much worse they are than the “old as s***” libs they replaced.

Either one — to quote another (quite different) writer, Stephen Covey — is a “win-win situation.”

