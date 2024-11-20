Boisterous Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Bid for House Leadership Spot Crashes and Burns

Well, imagine this: After losing both houses of Congress and the White House, the Democrats decided what they didn’t need was to be more abrasive.

In a leadership vote that showed some vestigial sanity is still pinned to the tail of the donkey’s party, Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan fended off a challenge by progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas in a caucus vote Tuesday for the chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

While the results of the vote are private, sources told the Washington Examiner that Dingell received 152 votes and Crockett 59.

And, from the sound of things, it’s rather amazing the challenge garnered that much support: “Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), and Gwen Moore (D-WI), as well as Rep.-elect Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI), gave nominating speeches for Dingell, while Crockett was the only one who spoke on her behalf, a source in the room confirmed” to the Examiner.

Crockett, entering her second term in the lower chamber, was the only insurgent candidate to test a member of Democratic leadership, according to Axios.

“The lopsided result reflected what many House Democrats said was a rushed and last-minute campaign by Crockett to take down the entrenched Dingell,” the outlet reported.

“Crockett pitched herself as a master of new media who could help modernize the party following its 2024 election loss.”

It’s probably important to emphasize what Crockett means by “master of new media,” however.

If you’re just a casual political observer and remember Crockett from somewhere, it’s likely from a House Oversight Committee hearing in May that devolved into a “Jerry Springer” episode between Crockett and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, in which Crockett said Greene had a “bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body” after MTG made a remark about Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

Oh wow, Jasmine Crockett goes off on Marjorie Taylor Greene and Luna pic.twitter.com/AShjGfPXoe — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

Crockett would later go on to trademark that “bleached blonde, bad-built, butch body” insult and call MTG a racist for her insult at the same time, which is some impressive cognitive dissonance at work.

Nor, in fact, was this an isolated incident. Here’s Crockett “mastering new media” while insulting GOP Rep. Nancy Mace during a hearing on Hunter Biden in January — which, you might not be surprised to learn, also included accusations of racism:

“I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege. It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like.” – Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) calling out Nancy Mace at Hunter Biden hearing pic.twitter.com/P9L9sOt21n — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 10, 2024

And here’s our “master of new media” speaking on MSNBC about gang violence — which is real, she says, but is caused by roving gangs of racist MAGA supporters!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: We do have a problem of gangs overrunning towns and cities. I absolutely agree with that. But guess what? It’s the MAGA gang and the white supremacists. It’s not the illegal immigrants who have come to make our economy stronger.pic.twitter.com/Nvrhy0lTwt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2024

It’s worth noting that Jussie Smollett is no longer in prison for that hate-crime hoax; do we know where he’s currently employed these days? Say, perhaps, in the Capitol Hill offices of a certain Texas lawmaker? Just a thought, given the similarity in narrative here.

On one hand, it’s slightly absurd that, after an election which — by the standards of modern electoral calculus — wasn’t even close, that the Democrats aren’t considering a change in leadership. On the other hand, this was apparently their only option to make a switch, which says a lot about where the party is going and why they lost.

At the very least, the party has enough sense not to hand the reins of communication in the House over to Rep. Mauryette Povich (D-Instagram). That still doesn’t mean it won’t be a long few years — particularly since this master of new media doesn’t need to win a closed-door party caucus election to keep going viral in the cringiest way possible.

