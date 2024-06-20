Members of the Squad were ready to rumble last month when Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas could not take a comment from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Crockett said that even as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York lashed out at Greene verbally, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts was willing to go one step further, according to the Independent.

“When AOC jumped in so quickly, what people didn’t see off camera was that Ayanna Pressley was ready to jump in and stood up and… it was gonna get into a fight,” Crockett said.

She noted that Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin also spoke up for her, saying, “That’s beneath even you, Ms. Greene.”

“They have no idea that Raskin as well was in the middle of this and we were going back and forth with Comer,” Crockett said, referring to committee chair Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Crockett said having non-white females ready to brawl is a good thing.

“The bigger story that kind of emerged from this was what women of color face at work,” she said. “When you’re by yourself, people take liberties, but when they realize that you’re not by yourself, it definitely puts them in a different light and puts them in a different stance.”

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania had a different take, saying that the incident made him want to apologize to Jerry Springer for having compared his show to Congress, according to Axios.

Last month, a House Oversight Committee devolved into chaos when amid verbal sparring between Crockett and Greene, Greene said, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” according to WAGA-TV.

“Why don’t you debate me?” Greene said, leading Crockett to fire back, “I think it’s pretty self-evident.”

“You don’t have enough intelligence,” Greene responded.

Crockett tried to have Greene officially scolded, and then fired off an insult

“Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?” Crockett said.

HOUSE COMMITTEE MEETING ERUPTS IN CHAOS: After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the appearance of Democratic lawmaker Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a hearing Thursday night, the co-hosts weigh in on decorum in Congress. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Q9YECacIQ5 — The View (@TheView) May 17, 2024

Greene late responded with an Instagram post of her workout.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” she posted.

“Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!” she posted.

