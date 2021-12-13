To the left, one of the most important things for politicians to do is wear a piece of cloth over their faces.

Never mind the fact that masks have not proven to be overly effective. In order to stop the pandemic, leftists say, you must wear one whenever you are near another person.

That is why so-called journalists such as Jake Tapper at CNN base their interviews around this issue. During a one-on-one with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday’s “State of the Union,” Tapper interrogated her about her interaction with another senator.

“You were at the funeral for former Sen. Bob Dole…and you were seated next to a Republican, Sen. Ted Cruz who, as everybody can see, is not masked despite rules at the National Cathedral requiring all guests to wear a mask indoors,” Tapper said.

Maskless Jake Tapper sits maskless next to Amy Klobuchar and slams Ted Cruz for sitting maskless next to Amy Klobuchar. pic.twitter.com/WSfajWtBP4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 12, 2021

Tapper even tried to invoke the fact that Klobuchar is a breast cancer survivor and suggested she may still be recovering.

Klobuchar quickly corrected him and said she is “100 percent good now,” according to a CNN transcript.

But even then, Tapper did not stop his questioning.

Should Tapper be embarrassed for asking this question? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“You’re 100 percent better, but you’re still at risk of infection because of this fight that you won. What was going through your mind there where Ted Cruz pulls up next to you and doesn’t have a mask on, even though the rules are, ‘Please wear a mask…to protect other people’?”

As Tapper virtue-signaled his way through the interview, it is important to note that he himself was not wearing a mask. While he attacked Cruz, the hypocrisy was painfully apparent.

If Tapper truly believed Klobuchar was at risk of severe illness around unmasked people, he would not be sitting maskless directly across the table from her.

In addition, the video clearly shows Klobuchar wearing her own mask under her nose, which essentially renders it useless. Under Tapper’s logic, she was putting others at risk in the same way as Cruz.

Thankfully, Klobuchar refused to sink to Tapper’s level as he questioned her.

“I think people should wear masks, especially when they’re in settings where they’re supposed to,” she said. “I think part of our duty as civic leaders is actually to model behavior, because it’s not just about masks, it’s also about vaccines.

“And Ted Cruz, you know, he’s gotten the vaccine. He gets that.”

While Klobuchar arguably did some virtue-signaling of her own regarding vaccines, she at least refused to launch petty attacks against Cruz.

However, this was not even the most impressive part of the interview from Klobuchar. As she continued, she subtly exposed Tapper for trying to sow division over a tragic gathering.

“Part of what I don’t want to get lost here is why we were there,” Klobuchar said. “We were there to honor Bob Dole and his memory. Bob Dole was all about consensus, bringing people together, and let’s not forget that.”

Leftists in the media like Tapper are so desperate to push their desired narratives that they will use a man’s death to do so. Sadly for Tapper, even a member of his preferred party was unwilling to stoop to his level.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation