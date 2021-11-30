Ingraham and D'Souza Nail Media for Waukesha Hypocrisy: Doesn't Fit Their Narrative

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza called out the establishment media over their lack of coverage of last week’s Waukesha Christmas parade attack that left six dead and dozens more wounded.

On her program “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday night, Ingraham said, “When the truth about this Waukesha attack didn’t align with their predetermined narrative, well the media simply stopped talking about it.”

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, has been charged in the deaths of six people after he allegedly drove an SUV into a crowd of parade attendees and participants on Nov. 21.

“But the media are past it. No investigation into Darrell Brooks’ background, motives, racist views, none of it,” Ingraham noted, contending the reasons why it doesn’t fit their narrative.

“Let’s count the ways,” she said. “One, the race of the alleged attacker, he was black. Two, the race of the victims were white. Three, the suspect was a BLM fanboy with anti-white views. Four, the victims were participating in a Christmas parade, which is a holiday the left hates.”

“And five, a Soros-funded DA let this serial criminal out of jail on a thousand dollar bond two days prior to the attack,” Ingraham said.

She argued the “inconvenient truth” for the media is that Brooks’ attack was “an act of political and racial hatred” and hence they will not cover it.

D’Souza agreed.

“You mentioned the different elements of the narrative, and each one of them is a kind of spear into the narrative of the left. This is why they tried to make it seem like the car did it. There wasn’t the perpetrator. He wasn’t a black perpetrator,” he said.

CNN tweeted on Sunday, “Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.”

D’Souza told Ingraham that as a filmmaker, he often looks at the motive behind people’s conduct.

“Motive is critical to understanding why something happened,” he said.

He recounted that during the trials of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in June and Kyle Rittenhouse earlier this month the media were quick to jump to the narrative that both defendants were white supremacists.

D’Souza noted the prosecution did not present evidence at trial that the reason Chauvin killed George Floyd was because he was a black man.

Further, none of the deceased in the Rittenhouse case, in which the jury determined he acted in self-defense, was black.

“But here where there is a racial motive, where it seems obvious this is a guy who was not fleeing from one scene and happened to run into a parade, but rather a guy who intentionally swerved from left to right, obviously to kill as many people as possible,” D’Souza said.

Brooks was apparently “driven by an apparent racial animus that’s very evident in his own social media,” so for that reason “suddenly the media goes, ‘Oh, we can’t salvage this narrative,’” D’Souza argued.

“Once the narrative doesn’t work anymore, they just turn out the lights and move on to something else.”

Darrell Brooks is a racist who posted he wanted to “knock white people the f*ck out” on Facebook & they allowed him to post this. @CNN is trying to burry this pic.twitter.com/5bingNVQK3 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) November 22, 2021

Fox News reported Brooks posted on Facebook after the Rittenhouse verdict that he “wasn’t surprise 1 bit.”

Brooks also supported Black Lives Matter in at least one social media post, and in another, he wrote about wanting to knock white people “the f*** out.”

Hoover Institution fellow Victor Davis Hanson concurred, telling Ingraham “mainstream media, if we can use that term … It’s completely fused or absorbed by the progressive project. It’s really jumped the shark on this.”

“When you look at the media on one hand and BLM on the other, it’s built on a complete fantasy,” he added.

D’Souza argued that the media “see themselves as part of a propagandistic operation, and they judge their success as to whether or not the lie works.”

“Look, more people were killed in Waukesha than were killed in Charlottesville, than were killed on January 6 combined,” he continued.

“And yet if you compare the acres, miles of media coverage of those two events and then the kind of absolute alacrity with which they wanted to get rid of Waukesha just because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

