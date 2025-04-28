Share
'Mass Casualty Incident' Declared in Florida After Boat Slams Into Packed Ferry

 By Bryan Chai  April 28, 2025 at 9:38am
A tragic boat crash near the Memorial Causeway bridge in Clearwater, Florida, on Sunday resulted in one death and multiple injuries.

The Clearwater Police Department announced the severity of the situation on X, stating it had been classified as a “mass casualty incident” due to the number of injuries sustained:

The incident occurred at night when a private boat collided with the Clearwater Ferry, which was carrying 45 passengers, including two crew members, according to Bay News 9. The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the bridge following the impact.

Clearwater Police reported that all injuries were among the ferry passengers. One person succumbed to their injuries, while several others were seriously hurt.

Six passengers were designated as trauma alerts, indicating severe injuries, according to WFTS-TV. Two of the most critically injured were airlifted by medical helicopters to local trauma centers.

The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene, leaving the victims in distress. Clearwater Police later confirmed that the vessel was identified by another law enforcement agency, though the driver’s identity has not been released, per Bay News.

“We had another boat which ran into the ferry and then fled the scene,” one city official said. “Think of it like a hit and run but on the water. We do believe that other law enforcement partners in the area may have that boat right now.

“That’s the preliminary information that we have. We’re also asking anyone with information about this incident or video about this incident to contact us.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are leading the investigation into the crash. Clearwater Police noted that these agencies will handle the inquiry, focusing on the circumstances of the collision and the fleeing vessel.

Below, you can see some images and videos of the incident and its aftermath:

WARNING: The following imagery contains images that some readers may find disturbing.

The Memorial Causeway was closed to traffic as emergency operations continued. Clearwater Police advised drivers to avoid the area, citing the ongoing response efforts and investigation.

Clearwater officials notified all local hospitals to prepare for incoming patients. The hospitals are working to treat those injured in the crash, ensuring they receive the necessary care.

