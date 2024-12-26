Shocking Video: Explosion Literally Blows Top off of Boat at Refueling Dock

Intense footage showed the moment a docked boat exploded, killing one and injuring five in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.

According to WSVN in Miami, the upper half of the boat flung upward like a door hinge as the vessel erupted into a fireball, causing those nearby to flee.

“It was like a boom, kind of, and I turned around and the whole dock was already on fire,” a witness told WSVN. “It was engulfed in flames.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that may offend some readers.

🚨 WHOA: Video shows a boat exploding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at a marina. Several people were thrown over and injured. What would cause this explosion?pic.twitter.com/S70FeCE65o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2024

“I was actually taking an order as soon as the boat exploded,” said Tamer Dimiati, a waiter working at a nearby restaurant.

“All I saw was the boat just explod,e and the top of the boat went up, and it came back down, and the boat went into flames. I ran out there to try to see if anybody needed help. One guy was on fire. Another person was in the water. I mean, it was like chaos.”

Is it likely that alcohol was involved in the accident? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the explosion just before 6 p.m.

The flames set fire to another nearby boat in the Lauderdale Marina.

FLFR extinguishing two fires after a boat exploded at the Lauderdale Marina. A total of six people injured. We transported five to area hospitals, three with traumatic injuries. The sixth was missing in the water and located by BSO after a lengthy search, deceased unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/Ctx677NHhS — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) December 24, 2024

“Five victims were taken to local hospitals, including three with traumatic injuries who were transported to Broward Health Medical Center,” the local outlet reported.

A sixth person had been seen entering the water the during explosion, which led to a search effort.

“We were able to access video from the boat dock, find some last-seen points, and make our best effort to conduct a dive operation,” Deputy Fire Chief Garret Pingol said. After efforts from dive teams, a body was recovered later on Monday and was later identified as Sebastien Gauthier.

“I was screaming, screaming, and then they told us we have to get out right away. I was trying to focus to see where my family was,” said Maria Sans, who was on a nearby boat with her family.

Shocking surveillance footage showed the moment a boat docked in a Florida marina exploded into flames on Monday evening. The blast at a Fort Lauderdale marina killed one person and injured five others, three of whom were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries. pic.twitter.com/gml2mpB4NL — Umair Javed (@umairjaved1591) December 24, 2024

The cause of the explosion is still unclear, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.