Shocking Video: Explosion Literally Blows Top off of Boat at Refueling Dock

 By Ole Braatelien  December 26, 2024 at 11:00am
Intense footage showed the moment a docked boat exploded, killing one and injuring five in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.

According to WSVN in Miami, the upper half of the boat flung upward like a door hinge as the vessel erupted into a fireball, causing those nearby to flee.

“It was like a boom, kind of, and I turned around and the whole dock was already on fire,” a witness told WSVN. “It was engulfed in flames.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that may offend some readers. 

“I was actually taking an order as soon as the boat exploded,” said Tamer Dimiati, a waiter working at a nearby restaurant.

“All I saw was the boat just explod,e and the top of the boat went up, and it came back down, and the boat went into flames. I ran out there to try to see if anybody needed help. One guy was on fire.  Another person was in the water. I mean, it was like chaos.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the explosion just before 6 p.m.

The flames set fire to another nearby boat in the Lauderdale Marina.

“Five victims were taken to local hospitals, including three with traumatic injuries who were transported to Broward Health Medical Center,” the local outlet reported.

A sixth person had been seen entering the water the during explosion, which led to a search effort.

“We were able to access video from the boat dock, find some last-seen points, and make our best effort to conduct a dive operation,” Deputy Fire Chief Garret Pingol said. After efforts from dive teams, a body was recovered later on Monday and was later identified as Sebastien Gauthier.

“I was screaming, screaming, and then they told us we have to get out right away. I was trying to focus to see where my family was,” said Maria Sans, who was on a nearby boat with her family.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

