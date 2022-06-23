Share
News

'You Have Mass Stabbings, Lady!' - MTG Goes Viral with Brutal Takedown of Anti-Gun UK Reporter

 By Jack Davis  June 23, 2022 at 4:45pm
Share

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia gave a fiery defense of the Second Amendment on Wednesday to a British journalist who tried to claim some form of superiority over America.

The confrontation took place during a Capitol news conference.

Greene shared a clip of the moment on Twitter.

“When British press wants to argue about our God-Given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘go back to your own country,'” Greene wrote on Twitter. As of Thursday evening, the tweet had over 28,000 likes.

Trending:
Here Are the 14 Republicans Who Just Voted to Advance the Senate Gun Control Bill

The video begins with Greene speaking during the news conference.

“It’s our job to defend the Second Amendment,” she said.

Greene then stepped away from the podium, only to be hectored by the British journalist.

Does America need the Second Amendment?

“We don’t have guns in the U.K., that is true, but we don’t have mass shootings, either. Children aren’t scared to go to school,” the reporter said.

Greene responded instantly.

“You have mass stabbings, lady! You have all kinds of murder and you’ve got laws against that,” she said.

“Nothing like the same rates here,” the reporter argued.

“Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns, we like ours here,” Greene said.

Related:
John Kerry Put on Notice, New Legislation Targets His Spending of Taxpayer Money

Many said the Republican spoke for them.


In April, four people were killed in a knife attack in South London, according to Bloomberg.

Last year, London recorded its highest ever death toll from teenage stabbings, with 30 deaths, the BBC reported.

Yvette Cooper, who bears the title of shadow home secretary, talked at the time about the “knife crime epidemic,” according to The Guardian.

“It is truly awful that more young lives have been lost to the epidemic of knife crime across the country. No family should have to go through losing a child in this way,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'You Have Mass Stabbings, Lady!' - MTG Goes Viral with Brutal Takedown of Anti-Gun UK Reporter
Florida's Biggest Supplier of COVID Vaccine Just Flipped the Script on CDC, Draws Line in the Sand
VA Employee Arrested After Footage of an Elderly Vietnam Veteran Being Brutally Beaten Emerges
Health Executive Warns Growing Food Crisis Will Contribute to 'Millions of Extra Deaths'
Kyle Rittenhouse Launches New Venture to Help Fund His Fight Against Mainstream Media Outlets
See more...

Conversation