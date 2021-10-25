Share
Massive Migrant Caravan Marching Through Mexico: 'Tell Biden We're Coming'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 25, 2021 at 8:26am
A large caravan of more than 2,000 migrants is traveling north through Mexico toward the southern border of the U.S., with one migrant warning, “Tell Biden we are coming.”

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins posted a video to Twitter on Monday morning of the large group of migrants walking along a Mexican highway.

“The Migrant Caravan has left Huehuetán heading North w one migrant named William from El Salvador saying ‘Tell Biden we are coming…'” Jenkins tweeted.

The crowd impeded much of the vehicle traffic that was passing through the area. Jenkins noted this was the third day since the group had departed from Huehuetán.

Jenkins posted a video update on Sunday after the group had walked approximately 15 miles on its second day to rest by a river.

Jenkins also shared a video of the migrants from above on Sunday that shared the visual impact of the massive group of people.

The caravan made headlines on Saturday after breaking through security forces in Mexico.

The migrant caravan departed on Saturday from Tapachula, Mexico. Some migrants carried signs with President Joe Biden’s name.

Tapachula is located in the southern part of Mexico near the border with Guatemala.

The news comes as Customs and Border Protection recently announced 192,001 encounters at the southern border in September. The number was a 9 percent decrease compared to August, but marked the third consecutive month of at least 170,000 encounters.

The number of unaccompanied children reported in September was 14,358. The number was a 24 percent decrease from August but remains high, with an average of 772 unaccompanied children taken into CBP custody per day.

The September numbers were also affected by more than 15,000 migrants who crossed at Del Rio, Texas.

