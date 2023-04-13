Parler Share
Commentary

'Do the Math': Kayleigh McEnany Breaks Down Biden Admin's Anti-Christian Bias by the Numbers

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 13, 2023 at 2:40pm
Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany recently exposed the anti-conservative and anti-Christian bias exhibited by Joe Biden’s administration, and more directly his Department of Justice, with evidence based on “the math.”

In her role as co-host of Fox’s “Outnumbered,” McEnany brought the evidence for viewers to see just how widespread Biden’s seeming hate for Catholics and Christianity is after his administration cracked down on pro-life demonstrators.

McEnany gave viewers a rundown of the recent examples, showing the unmistakable war on Catholics in particular and Christians generally being waged by the supposedly “devout Catholic” Joe Biden.

“Viewers can do math. The American people can do math,” she said to kick off her evidence, Fox News noted.

“When you have an administration that won’t use the word Christian, when six Christians are murdered, when you have an administration whose FBI talks about going after radical, traditional Catholicism,” she continued disgusted by the administration’s actions.

“Just yesterday, we learned from Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), an undercover agent, and the talk of going into Catholic churches. And then this, when Mike Lee puts forward there have been 34 arrests of pro-lifers, many of whom have been exonerated in courts of law,” she said.

“81 attacks on… pro-life facilities, and only two prosecuted? That doesn’t include [attacks on] Catholic churches. What does that all add up to?” she asked aloud.

Do you agree with Kayleigh McEnany?

“An overt, anti-conservative, anti-Catholic, anti-Christian bias on the part of this administration. It’s not that hard. You just add up the pieces, and you see what they equal,” McEnany concluded.

McEnany is exactly right. The Biden administration has been at war against Christians since day one. And she is far from the only one to notice Biden’s anti-Christian bias.

On Tuesday, GOP House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York blasted the “deeply disturbing targeting” of Catholics after the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed the FBI’s plans to embed spies into churches, supposedly to combat domestic extremism.

Scalise slammed Biden, saying the administration “made it clear they’re willing to use the Justice Department to go after ordinary citizens who don’t share their leftist political views,” Fox News reported.

Of course, in her few minutes, McEnany didn’t have time to really go in depth, but what she said was exactly right, nonetheless, and the bias is all throughout Biden’s regime.

Just this week, for instance, it was learned that Walter Reed had abruptly cut ties with the Catholic group that had been delivering pastoral services to soldiers and veterans for nearly 20 years. And the Biden administration is replacing the Catholic group with an irreligious secular organization.

In another report, Fox News noted that attacks on Christians have roughly tripled in number since before Biden took office.

“According to the report,” Fox reported, “69 acts of hostility against churches in 29 states have already occurred during the first quarter of the year, including 53 acts of vandalism, 10 arson attacks or attempts, three gun-related incidents, three bomb threats and two other incidents such as assault. The statistics represent approximately three times the number of hostile acts that FRC recorded in the same time frame last year.”

How could the nation expect otherwise when attacks on Christians are left ignored by Biden’s FBI, DOJ and federal prosecutors? If Biden couldn’t even bring himself to decry the outright murders of Christian children in Nashville, how can that not beget a growth in the free-wheeling expression of hate for the religious among us?

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
