Matt Walsh Takes Shot at Fox News Over Their Coverage of Dylan Mulvaney

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh is taking Fox News to task over an article the outlet recently published about transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney.

On Wednesday, Fox published an article about how Mulvaney claims to have had “trouble sleeping” since the backlash to his advertising partnership with Bud Light began.

The controversial ad campaign led to people across the United States boycotting not only Bud Light but all products owned by its parent company Anheuser-Busch, leading to a massive loss in revenue for the company.

However, Fox made one critical error in its reporting — the report referred to Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, as “she,” thus validating his delusional lifestyle.

“Trans woman and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney said she’s having ‘trouble sleeping’ after the wave of backlash beer brand Bud Light received for making her one of their paid spokespersons,” the article read.

This error was then picked up on and singled out by Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh.

Walsh, who is known for his anti-transgender advocacy through his film “What is a Woman,” took to Twitter to lambast the supposedly “conservative” Fox News for using female pronouns to describe Mulvaney.

“Fox continues to promote radical left wing gender ideology by referring to men as ‘she.’ This is not even a remotely conservative media outlet. They have long since adopted the most extreme and absurd positions of the left,” he wrote.

Fox continues to promote radical left wing gender ideology by referring to men as “she.” This is not even a remotely conservative media outlet. They have long since adopted the most extreme and absurd positions of the left. pic.twitter.com/gV5RneqvJT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 10, 2023

Walsh then continued his rant by saying, “I don’t think their average 75 year old viewer realizes how pro-trans Fox has become. Someone should really let them know.”

I don’t think their average 75 year old viewer realizes how pro-trans Fox has become. Someone should really let them know. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 10, 2023

Walsh is absolutely right to call Fox out on this. If Fox really is the conservative network that they claim to be, then they should not be giving credence to the delusional fantasies of someone like Mulvaney.

As the nation’s leading LGBTQ+ children’s author, I felt it was my duty to defend the Republican councilman who came out as a transracial lesbian woman of color pic.twitter.com/2szKPXateu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 1, 2023



Fox News’s conservative credentials have all but been destroyed in recent weeks, especially after they let go of Tucker Carlson, which caused the network the hemorrhage viewers at an astonishing rate.

The departure of someone who was well-known for taking real conservative stances on important issues and who constantly stood up to the left was bad enough, but now validating Mulvaney’s “gender identity” may just be the nail in the coffin.

At this point, it is really hard to see how Fox is any different from its liberal competitors. It cannot even go so far as to say that a man is not a woman.

Walsh is right to point out that Fox News seems to be nothing more than a token conservative cable news network, which, in reality, agrees with the basic premises of the far left.

If Fox cannot admit that Mulvaney is a man, not a woman, then it has no place in the conservative movement.

