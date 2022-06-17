Thank heavens California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. She’s caught it twice since April. Just think what would have happened if she’d caught it three times.

On Tuesday, Waters revealed that she had tested positive again after a report of exposure at last week’s Summit of the Americas, where she was part of the congressional delegation. The delegation included Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Reps. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, Barbara Lee of California, Gregory Meeks of New York and Raul Ruiz of California, according to the Daily Wire.

“Yesterday, after learning of a potential exposure at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, I was notified that I tested positive for COVID. I am currently isolating and have no symptoms,” Waters said in a statement.

(Waters is the latest politician to contract COVID despite receiving the vaccine and related boosters — yet, the left all continues to push getting jabbed, even as it’s clear the power to fight initial infection is waning. Here at The Western Journal, we think Americans should get to make their own choice about the shot, without judgment or haranguing from the left or the media. If you agree, please consider helping our independent news and analysis by subscribing.)

If you’ve ever seen one of these COVID announcements by a liberal poltician, you knew what Waters’ next words were going to be.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. If you haven’t received the vaccine and/or booster, I encourage you to do so. I am feeling fine and resting at home,” Waters said.

Waters (D-CA): “I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. If you haven’t received the vaccine and/or booster, I encourage you to do so. I am feeling fine and resting at home.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 14, 2022

C-SPAN’s Craig Caplan also noted she’d previously tested positive for the virus on April 27.

CA Congresswoman Waters also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27th, isolated and had no symptoms, and was also fully vaccinated and received two booster shots. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 14, 2022

You’ll never believe what Waters, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said back then. And by “never believe,” I mean “be able to recite every word of.”

“Today, I have received a positive test result for COVID,” Waters said in a statement.

“I am currently isolating and have no symptoms. I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. Thankfully, I am feeling fine and recommend everyone to get vaccinated if you have not done so already.”

Absent the first sentence, it’s the same exact thing. It’s almost like a voicemail message. Just plug wherever Auntie Maxine was exposed to the virus (if known) into the first part of the paragraph and you’ve effectively pre-written her statements for her August, October and December COVID cases. (You may need to update the booster number a bit.)

Then again, it’s not like Waters is alone here — or the highest-ranking lefty to put out a vaccination lorem ipsum after a COVID infection:

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

And for Trudeau, this was also his second time with the virus!

Of course, this wouldn’t be so astounding if Waters wasn’t a COVID scold who didn’t practice what she preached.

During the 2020 campaign, Waters berated then-President Donald Trump on Twitter several times over his mask-wearing habits, saying he was “a dangerous example for children and those who tend to follow him.”

Trump is a dangerous example for children and those who tend to follow him. Not wearing a mask and not social distancing is dangerous. Do not follow his example. Protect yourself. Coronavirus kills! Maybe this ignoramus doesn’t care, but you should care about yourself! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 25, 2020

Trump still refuses to wear a mask. Trump’s FAILED leadership & his unfortunate followers not wearing masks & not social distancing is responsible for the growing infections, death, & surge in #coronavirus cases. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 30, 2020

Last December — wouldn’t you know it? — Waters was photographed on a cross-country flight not wearing a mask, despite a Department of Transportation mask mandate still being in effect.

Another Do As I Say, Not As I Do Democrat! Aka Hypocrite. EXCLUSIVE: Maxine Waters Goes Maskless On Cross-Country United Flight After Bumping Passenger From Window Seat https://t.co/3y5Wb6qQnW — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) December 17, 2021

A source told the Daily Wire that “Maxine had her mask off for at least an hour while she read her paper and took a nap,” and that “[a]ttendants brought her fresh coffee while she was napping and didn’t say a thing as three of them walked past and saw Maxine reading and then sleeping while she remained maskless.”

As for the rest of the passengers who weren’t congresspeople, however: “If you don’t put your mask on in between bites of food or sips of drink, they will ask you to, they state so at the start of their safety guidelines before the flight,” the source said.

Thank heavens she only had her mask off for an hour, though. Just imagine how badly she might have been infected if she kept it off for the whole flight.

