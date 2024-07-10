Watch: Maxine Waters Ruthlessly Mocked for Embarrassing Hair Moment Live on CNN

It’s been a while since we’ve talked about Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California/Mars.

I don’t mean this as a bad thing. The last we really heard anything from her, it was May and she had made some weird comments on a Sunday afternoon show on MSNBC — in other words, the least important big-three cable news network at the least important time on the least important political day of the week.

In those remarks, she ranted about how she was going to talk to the Department of Justice about “all of those right-wing organizations that [Donald Trump]’s connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting, you know, what communities they’re going to attack” after the election.

So, yeah, that’s unpromising. But Waters appeared on CNN to talk about President Joe Biden’s prospects on a more reasonable day — if not a more reasonable hour, just after 10 p.m. Eastern on a Tuesday night. Surely she wouldn’t embarrass herself with her remarks.

And … she didn’t, even though I meant that last sentence sarcastically. No, the 85-year-old managed to embarrass herself without saying a word.

Instead, she did it with her hair.

As for her words, Waters told host Abby Phillip that Democrats “have to be a little bit cautious about coming to conclusions right now” and ought to “compare him with Trump,” according to the CNN transcript.

As for the polls showing him down to Trump: “Well, I’m not sure of the polling at all. We know that the polling is not absolute. And those battleground seats that were battleground seats before the speech, before the debate, still battleground seats that we’ve got to work hard to get. And so I am not at all convinced. I’m not convinced that somehow we have this big, big issue.”

Yes, she’s so worried about Trump that she said she’s going to talk to the DOJ about the people “who are training up in the hills” but she’s not worried about those pesky polls which show voters think Biden is too old.

Probably because of, well, this:

Yes, apparently — much like the president — Rep. Waters did not seem to realize that she was live on split screen as she played around with her hair.

Keep in mind that this was well into the interview, too. The remarks in question came after Phillip asked Waters about a clip from Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a Democrat who warned: “Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide, and take with him the Senate and the House. I think that we could lose the whole thing.”

“I hope she never leaves Congress. Just an endless source of amazing content,” said conservative social media personage and State Freedom Caucus Network communications guy Greg Price.

I hope she never leaves Congress. Just an endless source of amazing content. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

Others echoed similar thoughts:

I can’t breathe. I’m laughing so hard. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 10, 2024

I am never deleting this app! I have never laughed so hard in my life 😂 today has been amazing — WhereMyKidsAt (@wheremykidsat1) July 10, 2024

That looks like a SNL skit. 😂 — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) July 10, 2024

Sadly, that’s what the Democratic gerontocracy looks like: a “Saturday Night Live” skit. Our president is 81. Waters, ranking Democrat member of the House Financial Services Committee, is 85.

These two people have lived a combined 166 years upon this Earth, and they both think that Joe Biden is competent to run apparently because the lack the self-awareness or mental fitness to realize he’s too far gone. Biden has proved it through his performances over the past few weeks, Waters with her bad hair day.

It’s time for both to leave office.

