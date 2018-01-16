The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Maxine Waters to Skip ‘Racist’ Trump State of the Union, Black Vet’s Reaction Goes Viral

By Erin Coates
January 16, 2018 at 12:49pm

Print

After Rep. Maxine Waters announced that she will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, an U.S. Army veteran volunteered to take her place.

“I’d tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters!” he wrote on Twitter.

According to his Twitter account, the veteran served in the Army for 10 years with two tours in Afghanistan.

The tweet was posted late Monday night, and has already been featured on Fox and Friends, and retweeted more than 11,000 times.

TRENDING: Katie Couric Speaks Out On Matt Lauer Scandal For First Time

Nick Short from CRTV Michelle Malkin Investigates retweeted the message and commented, “For every Rep that boycotts we should fill their empty seats with a Veteran.”

The veteran’s tweet came in response to Waters’ claim that she did not intend to go to the State of the Union address on MSNBC‘s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

“Oh no, I didn’t go to the inauguration. I didn’t go to the joint session that was held after that. I don’t intend to go to this one,” she said. “Why would I take my time to go and listen to a liar? To someone who lies in the face of facts?”

According to Rare, Democrat Reps. John Lewis and Frederica Wilson would also not attend. Lewis said he “wouldn’t be honest with [himself]” if he goes and Wilson said that she would not attend because of “recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations.”

“For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president’s State of the Union address,” Wilson said in a statement, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies.”

Wilson added, “The United States’ reputation is smoldering in the ashes of his recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations.”

Waters released a statement also discussing Trump’s remarks allegedly referred to African nations as “s—hole countries.”

RELATED: Video: Corey Booker Yells at DHS Secretary, Claims Trump Triggered ‘Tears of Rage’

“Donald Trump is a racist and indecent man with no good values who is woefully unfit and undeserving of the office in which he serves,” her statement said.

Short’s tweet in support of the veteran taking Waters’ seat sums up the issue at hand: “If you can’t rise above politics to attend the SOTU then at least give your seat to someone who has defended your freedom regardless of politics.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, House of Representatives, politics, State of the Union, viral

By: Erin Coates on January 16, 2018 at 12:49pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Mike Rowe

A Woman is Calling for Mike Rowe to Be Fired for Being an ‘Ultra-Right Wing Conservative’

Jason Hopkins

After Obama Says Fox News Viewers ‘Live On A Different Planet’ Newt Calls Him Out For ‘Fantasy’

Chris White

Trey Gowdy Abruptly Resigns From Powerful US House Committee

Jonathan Pincus

Canada Thought Welcoming Illegal Immigrants Fleeing Trump Would Be Easy

Erin Coates

Eric Clapton, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton Spent A Year As An Island Recluse Grieving Infant Son Who Fell 53 Stories To His Death

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump,_Nancy_Pelosi

164 Companies Now Credit Trump Tax Cut for Employee Bonuses, Customer Price Cuts

Jason Hopkins

After CNN Host Can’t Remember Name of a Key Trump Aide, Sarah Sanders Takes Him to School

Jonathan Pincus

Jackie Mason: Anti-Trump Celebs Act Like Oprah’s Speech Was Better Than the Gettysburg Address

Recently Posted