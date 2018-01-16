Maxine Waters to Skip ‘Racist’ Trump State of the Union, Black Vet’s Reaction Goes Viral

After Rep. Maxine Waters announced that she will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, an U.S. Army veteran volunteered to take her place.

@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters! — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

“I’d tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters!” he wrote on Twitter.

According to his Twitter account, the veteran served in the Army for 10 years with two tours in Afghanistan.

The tweet was posted late Monday night, and has already been featured on Fox and Friends, and retweeted more than 11,000 times.

TRENDING: Katie Couric Speaks Out On Matt Lauer Scandal For First Time

Nick Short from CRTV Michelle Malkin Investigates retweeted the message and commented, “For every Rep that boycotts we should fill their empty seats with a Veteran.”

Each Rep gets to bring one guest to the SOTU right? For every Rep that boycotts we should fill their empty seats with a Veteran. If you can’t rise above politics to attend the SOTU then at least give your seat to someone who has defended your freedom regardless of politics. https://t.co/hSnrHYjNBr — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 16, 2018

The veteran’s tweet came in response to Waters’ claim that she did not intend to go to the State of the Union address on MSNBC‘s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

“Oh no, I didn’t go to the inauguration. I didn’t go to the joint session that was held after that. I don’t intend to go to this one,” she said. “Why would I take my time to go and listen to a liar? To someone who lies in the face of facts?”

According to Rare, Democrat Reps. John Lewis and Frederica Wilson would also not attend. Lewis said he “wouldn’t be honest with [himself]” if he goes and Wilson said that she would not attend because of “recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations.”

“For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president’s State of the Union address,” Wilson said in a statement, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies.”

Wilson added, “The United States’ reputation is smoldering in the ashes of his recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations.”

Waters released a statement also discussing Trump’s remarks allegedly referred to African nations as “s—hole countries.”

Please read my statement on Donald Trump's racist slurs about immigrants! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/frlj1pUlBq — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 12, 2018

RELATED: Video: Corey Booker Yells at DHS Secretary, Claims Trump Triggered ‘Tears of Rage’

“Donald Trump is a racist and indecent man with no good values who is woefully unfit and undeserving of the office in which he serves,” her statement said.

Short’s tweet in support of the veteran taking Waters’ seat sums up the issue at hand: “If you can’t rise above politics to attend the SOTU then at least give your seat to someone who has defended your freedom regardless of politics.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.