Share
Commentary
At left, Kyle Rittenhouse listens as attorneys discuss the potential for a mistrial at the Kenosha County Courthouse iin Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. At right, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at Rikers Island on Sept. 27.
Commentary
At left, Kyle Rittenhouse listens as attorneys discuss the potential for a mistrial at the Kenosha County Courthouse iin Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. At right, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at Rikers Island on Sept. 27. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images; Jeenah Moon / AP)

Mayor Bill de Blasio Blasts Rittenhouse Verdict on Twitter, Calls Him a 'Killer'

 By Kipp Jones  November 19, 2021 at 2:49pm
Share

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio smeared Kyle Rittenhouse, a young man who was found not guilty of murder and all other charges by a jury of his peers Friday, as “violent, dangerous” and a “killer” in a series of social media posts after the verdict was announced — and he might later regret it.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found Friday afternoon to have lawfully defended himself on Aug. 25, 2020, when a mob of violent leftist thugs came after him with hands, feet, a skateboard and a gun during rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The teen previously had been putting out fires set by arsonists and offering first aid to complete strangers.

The situation deteriorated when Joseph Rosenbaum, 37, appeared ready to make good on an earlier threat to Rittenhouse. According to sworn testimony, the man said that if he found Rittenhouse alone he would kill him.

After being chased by Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse fired at his pursuer and killed him. The teen then bolted toward police officers for safety — but was kicked by a man recently identified as Maurice Freeland, 39, struck in the head with a skateboard by Anthony Huber, 26, and drawn on by Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Rittenhouse fired at and missed Freeland, shot and killed Huber and struck Grosskreutz in the arm, leaving him maimed. His actions were justified, and a jury agreed that he acted in self-defense.

Trending:
Camera Catches Video Conversion Software 'Handbrake' and 'Format Factory' on Prosecution's Laptop

That means that all of the public figures, establishment media outlets and politicians who described Rittenhouse as a “murderer” or a “white supremacist” might soon find themselves Nicholas Sandmann-ed — meaning Rittenhouse is in a good position to file lawsuits against the people and entities who dragged his good name through the dirt.

President Joe Biden painted the teenager as a racist in a campaign ad last fall.

Biden has not apologized, but he did say he would accept the verdict on Friday after his colonoscopy.

Enter de Blasio. New York’s outgoing mayor waited until a court had cleared the 18-year-old to continue his life before labeling him a threat to society.

“Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today,” tweeted the Democratic mayor of the country’s largest city — a man whose policies have coddled violent criminals.

Related:
NYC Teacher Says School Allows BLM T-Shirts but Banned Him from Wearing This

“The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people,” de Blasio said. “To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”

The failed presidential candidate fired off two more tweets about Rittenhouse, saying the acquittal of the young “killer” was “disgusting.”

It isn’t clear if de Blasio was attempting to incite more rioting in Kenosha, sending a signal that he does not believe in the country’s justice system or seeking to unleash thugs on a teenager. What is clear is that the mayor might have opened himself up to the possibility of a civil lawsuit.

A court half a country away from broken New York City found that Rittenhouse did not murder anyone but acted in self-defense.

The Democrat either didn’t watch a moment of the trial, or he did but wasn’t intelligent or open-minded enough to understand what he was seeing.

In any event, the defamation lawsuits could begin flying soon, and de Blasio might have earned himself the opportunity to defend those tweets in court.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Mayor Bill de Blasio Blasts Rittenhouse Verdict on Twitter, Calls Him a 'Killer'
Watch: Newt Gingrich Unleashes on 'Dictator' Nancy Pelosi
Here's What Happens if the Rittenhouse Trial Ends in a Hung Jury
Alec Baldwin Accused of Playing Deadly Gun Game with Firearm on 'Rust' Set
Surprise Attack: No. 2 General in US Military Says China's Nuclear Arsenal Is First-Strike Capable
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.