Mayor Bill de Blasio Blasts Rittenhouse Verdict on Twitter, Calls Him a 'Killer'

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio smeared Kyle Rittenhouse, a young man who was found not guilty of murder and all other charges by a jury of his peers Friday, as “violent, dangerous” and a “killer” in a series of social media posts after the verdict was announced — and he might later regret it.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found Friday afternoon to have lawfully defended himself on Aug. 25, 2020, when a mob of violent leftist thugs came after him with hands, feet, a skateboard and a gun during rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The teen previously had been putting out fires set by arsonists and offering first aid to complete strangers.

The situation deteriorated when Joseph Rosenbaum, 37, appeared ready to make good on an earlier threat to Rittenhouse. According to sworn testimony, the man said that if he found Rittenhouse alone he would kill him.

After being chased by Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse fired at his pursuer and killed him. The teen then bolted toward police officers for safety — but was kicked by a man recently identified as Maurice Freeland, 39, struck in the head with a skateboard by Anthony Huber, 26, and drawn on by Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Rittenhouse fired at and missed Freeland, shot and killed Huber and struck Grosskreutz in the arm, leaving him maimed. His actions were justified, and a jury agreed that he acted in self-defense.

That means that all of the public figures, establishment media outlets and politicians who described Rittenhouse as a “murderer” or a “white supremacist” might soon find themselves Nicholas Sandmann-ed — meaning Rittenhouse is in a good position to file lawsuits against the people and entities who dragged his good name through the dirt.

President Joe Biden painted the teenager as a racist in a campaign ad last fall.

Don’t forget, Biden labeled a 17-year old Rittenhouse a “white supremacist.” Beyond shameful. pic.twitter.com/G1mA7XLqHj — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) November 19, 2021

Biden has not apologized, but he did say he would accept the verdict on Friday after his colonoscopy.

Reporter: “Do you stand by your past comments equating [Kyle Rittenhouse] to white supremacy?” President Biden: “Well look, I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.” pic.twitter.com/5n6lXPO9nb — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2021

Enter de Blasio. New York’s outgoing mayor waited until a court had cleared the 18-year-old to continue his life before labeling him a threat to society.

“Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today,” tweeted the Democratic mayor of the country’s largest city — a man whose policies have coddled violent criminals.

“The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people,” de Blasio said. “To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

The failed presidential candidate fired off two more tweets about Rittenhouse, saying the acquittal of the young “killer” was “disgusting.”

The far-right trolls who think it makes a difference whether a violent gunman got his weapon before or after he crossed state lines are missing the point: two people are dead and their killer is left unaccountable. That’s not justice and they know it. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this? We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time. https://t.co/r8TTicFn0U — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

It isn’t clear if de Blasio was attempting to incite more rioting in Kenosha, sending a signal that he does not believe in the country’s justice system or seeking to unleash thugs on a teenager. What is clear is that the mayor might have opened himself up to the possibility of a civil lawsuit.

A court half a country away from broken New York City found that Rittenhouse did not murder anyone but acted in self-defense.

The Democrat either didn’t watch a moment of the trial, or he did but wasn’t intelligent or open-minded enough to understand what he was seeing.

In any event, the defamation lawsuits could begin flying soon, and de Blasio might have earned himself the opportunity to defend those tweets in court.

