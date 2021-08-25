McCarthy Scorches Big Government Spending, Says There's 'No Such Thing' as a Moderate Democrat Anymore

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats $5 trillion in spending Wednesday, claiming there’s “no such thing” as a moderate Democrat anymore.

“Try to grasp the size of this—Democrats voted unanimously to spend $5 TRILLION of your taxpayer money on a socialist wishlist,” McCarthy wrote on a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“There’s no such thing as a moderate Democrat anymore—they are the party of Big-Government Socialism,” the House Minority Leader added.

His tweet included a video clip of his comments on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box.”

“We never should have been debating the budget at this moment. While Afghanistan was falling, while Americans are stuck there, while young Afghans were falling, clinging to our airplanes, this is what they were focused upon,” McCarthy said during the interview.

On Tuesday, House Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget that includes a “Vast Expansion of Safety Net,” as The New York Times described it. That budget has already passed in the Senate. The House also passed a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that will still need Senate approval, according to The Washington Post.

“And at the end of the day, we found there was not one Democrat to stand up. And it wasn’t $3.5 [trillion] they voted for. It was nearly $5 trillion they just voted for this week,” he added.

McCarthy concluded the vote revealed there is no longer a “moderate Democrat” in the House.

“There is no longer a centrist Democrat. There is no longer a moderate Democrat. Every single Democrat voted for this,” McCarthy said.

“Anybody under the age of 50 has probably never really felt inflation. The Democrats spending is going to just spark greater inflation,” McCarthy added in an earlier post on Wednesday.

“@JoeBiden says he’s bringing America back. He’s brought us back to the ’70s,” he added.

McCarthy argued more big government spending is likely ahead with Democrats controlling Congress.

“They’ll probably even get more. The far left is much stronger. You watch Cori Bush, you watch what AOC does. They hold this Democratic Party hostage to their socialist beliefs and they have won time and again,” McCarthy said.

On Tuesday, McCarthy contrasted Democrats spending an “entire day” to approve a $3.5 trillion bill while not pushing with the same urgency to return Americans safely from Afghanistan.

“But they aren’t twisting anyone’s arm to make sure Americans get home safely from Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

