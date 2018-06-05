McConnell Cancels August Recess for Senate, ‘Senators Should Expect To Remain’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s canceling all but a week of the Senate’s traditional August recess, pointing to Democrat obstruction and the need to pass spending bills, Fox News reported.

“Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees,” McConnell announced in a statement Tuesday.

“Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled,” he continued.

My statement on cancelling the August recess: pic.twitter.com/yyAEUSMVQW — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) June 5, 2018

McConnell’s announcement comes after weeks of pressure from a number of Senate Republicans to keep members in session for the same reasons McConnell cited in his announcement.

TRENDING: Senator Urges Colleagues to Work Through Weekends and Recess To Confirm Trump Nominees

“This is the only (job) that you can neglect some of your most basic duties and then take a month-long vacation,” Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said. “We should be working nights, weekends, and August, and any other state work period to pass appropriations bills and get our work done in a timely manner.”

In May, sixteen GOP senators sent a letter to McConnell, urging him to cancel the August recess in order to confront Democrats’ delaying tactics.

“We want to offer our full support to expedite floor consideration, even if we must work nights and weekends and forgo the August recess to get it done,” the letter to McConnell read, noting the need to pass 12 appropriations bills in 12 weeks.

“That alone is an impossible task,” they said. “When combined w/ the crucial need to confirm more nominees, it is clear we do not have enough time.

Are you glad the Senate's August recess has been canceled? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Many of us encouraged cancelling August recess last year to meet our legislative goals. As a result, the Senate confirmed 77 nominations with no floor debate, a significant concession from the minority party. Our diligence was rewarded with reason, and it can happen again,” the letter added.

Trump also urged the Senate to remain in session, in May tweeting that the “Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME.”

“Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history,” he added.

The Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME. Wall and Border Security should be included. Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history. Democrats are doing everything possible to obstruct, all they know how to do. STAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

As noted by Fox News, this is a controversial decision from McConnell as it keeps senators in both parties in session during the runup to November’s midterm election.

RELATED: Schumer Frets: Trump 1 Step Away from ‘Virtual Monarchy’

“Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Joe Donnelly, D-Ind.; Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Claire McCaskill, D-Mo. and others are considered vulnerable this election cycle, and could suffer from time off the campaign trail,” Fox News reported.

According to Politico, the Senate may be able to restore some of the recess “if the two leaders and their caucuses can cooperate on spending bills, nominees and other legislation like the annual defense authorization bill and a water infrastructure bill.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.