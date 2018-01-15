The Western Journal

Kayleigh McEnany on Fox: US Was ‘Hemorrhaging’ 1000 Jobs a Month Under Obama, Then Trump Took Over

By Randy DeSoto
January 15, 2018 at 12:49pm

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany offered one of the biggest differences between the Obama and Trump economies by pointing to jobs created in the manufacturing sector.

“We were hemorrhaging 1,000 jobs per month under the Obama administration in the manufacturing sector. Under President Trump — 18,000 gains per month. So we have seen a 180 (degree) turnaround,” McEnany stated Saturday on “Fox & Friends.”

“It’s exciting,” she added. “You can feel it across the country, but the mainstream media does not want to focus on it.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, during 2016 — Obama’s last full year in office — the U.S. lost a net 16,000 manufacturing jobs, or about 1,300 per month.

In 2017, the U.S. gained 196,000 manufacturing jobs, or approximately 16,300 per month, which was close to McEnany’s figure. During the month of December alone, the country added 25,000 manufacturing jobs.

Trump touted the achievement while highlighting Fiat Chrysler’s announcement on Thursday that it is moving production of its Ram heavy duty pickup truck from Mexico to Michigan, creating 2,500 jobs.

The announcement came on top of another by Toyota and Mazda on Wednesday that they will build a new $1.6 billion joint facility in Alabama, employing about 4,000 people, ABC News reported.

“Jobs are coming back to America. Chrysler is coming back to the USA, from Mexico and many others will follow. Tax cut money to employees is pouring into our economy with many more companies announcing,” Trump proclaimed Saturday.

“American business is hot again!”

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times have credited the president’s massive rollback of regulations in creating a new pro-growth business climate, which the Republican tax reform bill passed last month only enhances.

According to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Federal Register of rules and regulations is at its lowest page count in a quarter-century.

The calendar year concluded with the register numbering 61,950 pages, down 35 percent from the all-time record set under Obama last year of 95,894 pages. The last time the register was at its current level was 1993.

The National Association of Manufacturers’ fourth-quarter member survey found that nearly 95 percent of respondents said they are positive about their companies’ future, which is the highest level on record for the survey’s 20-year history.

